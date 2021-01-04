Local Results

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 64, Bracken County 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Williamstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Robertson County, PPD

Mason County 51, Manchester (OH) 34

Lewis County 56, Raceland 34

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason County (KY) 51, Manchester 34

Williamsburg at Georgetown, PPD

West Union at Felicity-Franklin, 6 p.m.

Eastern Brown 61, Nelsonville-York 19

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pendleton County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Georgetown at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Piketon at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Oyler, 6 p.m.

Peebles at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville-Perry at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ripley at New Richmond, 6 p.m.

