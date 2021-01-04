Prep Schedule

This is a weekly column I will be posting on Monday’s throughout the basketball season regarding some tidbits around the 10th Region.

The information will pertain to both boys’ and girls’ basketball whether it be coaching or player milestones, players standing out throughout a week, some team information and plenty more.

If you have something you feel newsworthy to possibly include or keep an eye on, feel free to reach out to me on my social media outlets or via email at edennison@cmpapers.com.

Really excited for the players, coaches, staff, schools and fans for the season beginning. In a time of not knowing what tomorrow brings, it will be refreshing to wake up Monday morning and know basketball games are on the docket for the evening.

In no particular order, here’s a look at “10 things in the 10th” for the first week of the season as KHSAA begins things on Monday:

— Monday could be a special night for the Hinson family at Augusta when they play at Bracken County. Head coach Jason Hinson is one win shy of 200 for his career while his oldest son Kason is 27 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Hinson started his head coaching career in Maysville for St. Patrick where he posted a 57-55-1 record from 2005-09, was at Augusta from 2011-15, going 77-47 and then went to his alma mater Bracken County from 2016-19, going 51-70 before coming back to Augusta, last year his first season back going 14-19. Kason, a junior, enters with 973 career points. They not only get a chance to knock off their county rivals, but they get a chance at a couple special milestones in doing so.

— Campbell County coach Aric Russell is one win shy of 400 for his career. Russell joined the Camels in 2010 and has 224 wins in 10 seasons to go with four 10th Region titles.

— Pendleton County’s Tredyn Thomas can also join the 1,000 point club this week. He’s 30 points shy as the Wildcats open up their season on Tuesday at Bellevue. They then host Dayton on Friday and play at Bath County on Saturday.

— The Calvary Christian girls’ basketball team has opted out of the 2020-21 season. This will be the second straight season the Lady Cougars will not field a team for the season, putting the 37th District with just three teams in Campbell County, Scott and Bishop Brossart and the 10th Region with 15 girls’ teams.

— Some boys’ 10th Region matchups to look forward to this week:

Monday — Augusta at Bracken County, George Rogers Clark at Paris

Tuesday — Bourbon County at Montgomery County, George Rogers Clark at Harrison County

Thursday — Mason County at Bourbon County

Friday — Montgomery County at George Rogers Clark, 10th Region All “A” Classic first round: Nicholas County vs Bishop Brossart

Saturday — 10th Region All “A” Classic matchups — Calvary Christian vs Augusta, Paris vs Bracken County, St. Patrick vs Robertson County

— Some girls’ 10th Region matchups to look forward to this week:

Monday — George Rogers Clark at Paris, Montgomery County at Bourbon County

Wednesday — Mason County at Harrison County

Friday — Montgomery County at George Rogers Clark, 10th Region All “A” First Round: Nicholas County vs Bishop Brossart

Saturday — Campbell County at Mason County, 10th Region All “A” First Round: St. Patrick vs Robertson County, Paris vs Bracken County

— My boys top 10 to open up the season:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Robertson County

4. Campbell County

5. Scott

6. Bishop Brossart

7. Mason County

8. Bourbon County

9. Pendleton County

10. Augusta

— My girls top 10 to open up the season:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Bishop Brossart

3. Scott

4. Paris

5. Mason County

6. Bourbon County

7. Montgomery County

8. Campbell County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

— My boys top 10 players to open up the season:

1. Justin Becker, Robertson County

2. Rickey Lovette, Montgomery County

3. Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark

4. Hagan Harrison, Montgomery County

5. Grant Profitt, Scott

6. Tredyn Thomas, Pendleton County

7. Jared Wellman, George Rogers Clark

8. Ricqiece Washington, Paris

9. Dane Hegyi, Campbell County

10. Blake Reed, Bracken County

— My girls top 10 players to open up the season:

1. Mya Meredith, Scott

2. Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart

3. Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark

4. Tyra Flowers, George Rogers Clark

5. Sofia Allen, Scott

6. Zoe Strings, Paris

7. Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County

8. Kylie Koeninger, Campbell County

9. Rachel Payne, Mason County

10. Allison Hughes, St. Patrick