Prep Schedule

January 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Williamstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

Manchester (OH) at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County at Raceland, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Mason County (KY), 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at Felicity-Franklin, 6 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Nelsonville-York, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pendleton County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Georgetown at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Piketon at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Oyler, 6 p.m.

Peebles at Paint Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville-Perry at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ripley at New Richmond, 6 p.m.

Trending Recipes