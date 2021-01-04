Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, January 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Illinois at Drake

ESPNU — Hampton at Radford

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State

ESPNU — Jackson State at Alabama State

FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

IIHF HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton

Tuesday, January 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida

FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette

10 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony

TENNIS

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

