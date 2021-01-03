Local Results

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Union at North Adams, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Peebles, PPD

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Western Brown 78, Ripley 21

Eastern Brown 67, Georgetown 30

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield 55, Manchester 52

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Georgetown 75, Fayetteville-Perry 33, Consolation game

Eastern Brown 72, Western Brown 62, Championship game

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles 79, Manchester 38

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Georgetown 62 Ripley 27, Consolation game

Eastern Brown 63, Western Brown 61, Championship game

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Felicity-Franklin 67, West Union 57

Peebles at New Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown 46, Hillsboro 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles 87, Whiteoak 18

Manchester at Fayetteville-Perry, 1:30 p.m.

Ripley 51, West Union 47

