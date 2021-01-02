Prep Schedule

January 2, 2021

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Felicity-Franklin at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at New Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Whiteoak at Peebles, 11:30 a.m.

Manchester at Fayetteville-Perry, 1:30 p.m.

West Union at Ripley, 2:30 p.m.

