Sports on TV

Saturday, January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at Temple

FS1 — TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Duquesne at George Washington

2 p.m.

CBS — Louisiana State at Florida

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN2 — TBA

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

NBCSN — George Mason at Dayton

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Wichita State at Mississippi

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, Jacksonville, Fla.

4:10 p.m.

ESPN — Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, Glendale, Ariz.

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, Miami Gardens, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

Sunday, January 3

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Baltimore at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — TBA

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

4:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

