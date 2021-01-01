HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

A couple teams in quarantine on heels of season’s start

January 1, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Three area teams will have to wait even longer to get their 2021 KHSAA basketball season going.

St. Patrick’s girls, Fleming County’s and Robertson County’s boys have all postponed their first games of the season in lieu of COVID related issues on their respective teams.

The Lady Saints were supposed to begin at home on January 4 with Bracken County, but have postponed that game along with their January 7 scheduled contest with Felicity-Franklin. They’re now slated to open their season on January 9 with Robertson County in the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” Classic.

The Panthers are shut down until January 11 and won’t get their season started until January 18 at the earliest, wiping out their first six games of the season. They’ve been limited as is, not starting back with their full team until December 14 and being shut down just nine days later. They are hopeful to be cleared by the Fleming County Health Department by January 11 and get a week of practice in before game play when they would now open up with Menifee County on January 19.

Robertson County caught wind of a COVID related issue on Tuesday and had to postpone their January 7 game with Augusta. The Black Devils season opener with Fleming County was already wiped out with the Panthers COVID issues. Their first game of the season will now come January 9 in the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” Classic against St. Patrick.

Unfortunately these are the first and without a doubt won’t be the last of postponements throughout the season.

Trending Recipes