Throwback Thursday

December 31, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of 1970 basketball action between the Mason County Royals and Maysville Bulldogs. David Bennett of Maysville goes for the rebound. Randy Anderson of the Royals in the pic. Mark Vice of the Royals flips over Homer Cablish of the Bulldogs. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

