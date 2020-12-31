Sports on TV

Thursday, December 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Northern Colorado at Montana

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, Tucson, Ariz.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs, Tennessee, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Bowl: Arkansas vs. Texas Christian, Houston

Friday, January 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:40 p.m.

ESPN — Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Cincinnati, Atlanta

1 p.m.

ABC — Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla.

5:10 p.m.

ESPN — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPNU — Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Pasadena, Calif.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPN2 — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

ESPNU — Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson, Semifinal, New Orleans

