Sports on TV

Sports are an afterthought when it comes to a global pandemic and lives lost.

But 2020 proved even with all the obstacles that presented itself in the year, sports are still a huge part of many lives. Whether on the local, regional or national level, months went by without sporting events, including seasons being canceled, the Class of 2020 denied a high school spring sports season.

The financial and emotional ripple effect was impacted right away. No Friday nights (for many) at the football field, tailgating Saturday’s in the University parking lot and no Sunday’s in Cincinnati to cheer on the Bengals or whomever you please.

When things did restart, it wasn’t easy as many expected. I tip my hats to the coaches, athletic directors, players and support staff of teams that didn’t know what tomorrow brings.

Both the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and Ohio High School Athletic Association got through fall sports, crowning champions. Kudos to them for pulling that off.

Now as 2021 approaches, comes basketball for the KHSAA while the OHSAA is already a month in. Quarantines will happen, games will get postponed or canceled and we’ll continue to move along much like we did in the fall. Most importantly, games will go on and kids will have their chance to play for their school and community.

High school sports are a big part of a students’ life and memories they’ll have, bonds they’ll make and mentors they’ll look up to or seek advice from forever.

Enough about me or us, let’s look at some of the top moments of 2020:

— Area coaches organize peaceful protest —The impact coaches have on a community can shape an individual for the rest of their life.

Mason County assistant basketball coach Robert Myrick took it upon himself to organize a peaceful protest to bring awareness to police brutality and social injustice that marched from lower Main Street and East Second Street all the way down to the Mason County Justice Center on Third Street. Many coaches from the area joined.

Some significance and strategic planning came with the starting location.

“Second Street has an importance, back I don’t know the exact year, but African-Americans couldn’t walk down Second Street at all. That had some importance to it, every time we have a march we’re always down at the Avenue, we’re always going to Bethel Church. I grew up at Bethel Church, but I felt like we needed a longer march to get our point across,” Robert Myrick said, the organizer of the protest. “I felt like ending at the Courthouse is where change needs to happen. People need to come to vote, people need to read about their elected officials, worry about who they are voting for because that’s where the first change happens at. Change is not going to happen overnight with racism or anything. In order for us to have change, it has to start here. We have to change some laws in the state and local levels in order to provide change.”

Myrick was born and raised in Maysville, the last name a staple in Mason County, one that has scored many points, touchdowns and many other athletic feats. But on that one day in June it wasn’t about 3-pointers, finding the end zone or winning games. It was about bringing the community together for a peaceful protest on racism, social injustice and police brutality.

— First time District titles galore — In about a week span in October, the Mason County boys’ soccer team, Fleming County girls’ soccer team and St. Patrick volleyball team all earned their first district titles in program history. First it was the Lady Panthers finally topping Rowan County after six tries prior to claim the 61st District title with a 3-2 victory. Then the following night it was Mason County erasing their 38th District demons with a 2-0 dominating victory over Harrison County. The Royals entered the district tourney at 4-4-2, but put it all together at the right time. A week later it was the Lady Saints with their first district title in program history with a dominating 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-18) victory over Bracken County, ending their five-year reign of district supremacy. Their record-setting season wasn’t done yet, claiming their first ever regional tournament win the following week over Pendleton County. The Lady Saints set the bar high for the future, one that is bright as they did it in 2020 without a senior on the roster.

— Robertson County earns first district title since 1994 — The Black Devils have a really good basketball team in Mt. Olivet. With a nucleus of players that have played together since their freshman and sophomore years at the varsity level and a coach that is known for getting a team to rise to the occasion, Robertson County put it all together and won the 38th District for the first time since 1994 with a 76-61 win over Pendleton County. The Black Devils were dominant in district play and head into 2021 with even higher goals, aiming for a 10th Region title, with reigning 10th Region Player of the Year Justin Becker back, anything is possible.

— Couple area coaching legends retire — There’s a lot of wins between Kelly Wells, Joe Hampton and Robin Kelsch, over a 1,000 of them. Not to put a pedestal on one over the other, but all three decided to retire in 2020 from the basketball sidelines. In 25 seasons as a coach, Wells won over 550 games from the high school to the college ranks with stops at Marion County High School, Mason County, Hawaii-Pacific and Pikeville. He won the 2011 NAIA National title with UPike and the 2003 state title with Mason County. Hampton was born and raised in Lewis County and took over the Lions’ program in 1999, 279 wins, eight district titles and two region runner-up finishes later, his legacy has been painted. A basketball coach was just one of many hats Robin Kelsch has worn at Augusta. Not many have had an impact on any kid that has walked through the Augusta halls like Kelsch has, the current principal of the school. He’s the all-time winningest coach on the boys’ side, second all-time winningest coach on the girls side, combining for 193.5 wins.

— Sports canceled — I tried my best to make this as positive piece as possible, but that’s impossible in 2020. The sports world was turned upside down in Mid-March by COVID and the ripple effect came all the way down to the high school level. A little over a month later, the KHSAA and OHSAA later announced that they would not resume the state basketball tournaments and the spring sports season would be canceled. Unprecedented times bring unprecedented measures.

— Augusta cross country wins region title— It was possibly Augusta’s first regional title for any team in any sport at the school since 1926, 94 years ago, according to the school’s historian. The Panther boys’ won the Class A, Region 5 Championship, which was held on the cross country course at the Carmeuse/Mason County Indoor Track & Field Athletic Complex. It was such an intriguing story, the team didn’t even have a full team until two weeks before the meet, adding a couple of runners who were naturals in Matthew and Mike Jones, twin brothers. Bryant Curtis, Conner Snapp and Grayson Miller coached by Tim Litteral, who’s put a lot of time into the program were at the top of the podium on that special October day.

— Kachler Coach of the Year — It may have been a track and field award, but Mason County track and field and cross country coach Mark Kachler has made his mark on the running programs at Mason County. He was rewarded in 2020 as he earned the 2019-20 KHSAA girls’ track and field Coach of the Year. Kachler has guided the Lady Royals cross country program to three straight regional titles and three straight podium finishes at the Class AA state meet. He helped revive the program in the early 2000’s and they’ve taken off since. The indoor track and field team placed second in the state in Class AA for the sixth straight year while the girls’ track and field team shared the regional title with Ashland Blazer during the 2019 season. The girls’ program continues to have high numbers of participation and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon, the head coach making it a fun sport for the kids and one they strive to be a part of.

— Lewis County’s Sam O’Keefe KABC 16th Region POY — The Lewis County senior averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, helping lead the Lions to a 63rd District title and a 16th Region final appearance. He ended with the third most points scored in Lewis County’s boys basketball program history and set a program record with 787 points in one season during the 2019-20 season.

— Fleming County snaps Mason County’s streak — February 26, 1999 was the last time Fleming County defeated Mason County in boys’ basketball, spanning 21 straight victories. That ended this year when the Panthers shot lights out at The Fieldhouse and pulled out a 73-70 victory, stunning the Royal faithful.

— Knox wins Firecracker — Birdie run! B.J. Knox put it all together on a late August day at Kenton Station, closing out the Firecracker golf tournament with eight straight birdies to finish with a 36-hole score of 16-under and beating good friend and high school teammate Tyler Lippert. It was the second straight Firecracker title for Knox, normally played on the first weekend in July but postponed due to COVID. Knox and Lippert won the second annual Commonwealth Cup earlier in the year in June, the two teaming up for a score of 21-under par and winning by a stroke at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

— Royals region golf champs — It had been an agonizing couple of seasons for the Mason County boys’ golf team, coming up just short of a region golf title. In the 2020 season, they put it together on a late September day at Eagle Trace in Morehead and claimed the top spot in the 12th Region, earning a berth to the state tournament, where they finished seventh. The top five consisted of Mason Butler, Logan Shepherd, Kaden Grooms, Evan Schumacher and Zack Ring, coached by Chad Mefford. They’ll be expected to repeat with four of the five back.