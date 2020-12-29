NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 29, 2020

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (26) 7-0 744 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2

3. NC State (2) 8-0 675 4

4. UConn (1) 5-0 674 3

5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5

6. Arizona 7-0 601 6

7. Baylor 7-1 557 7

8. Oregon 7-0 556 8

9. Texas A&M 8-0 498 9

10. Arkansas 9-1 447 11

11. UCLA 5-2 427 10

12. Mississippi St. 5-1 426 12

13. Kentucky 7-1 393 13

14. Maryland 5-1 382 14

15. Northwestern 4-0 330 15

16. Michigan 5-0 256 17

17. Ohio St. 4-0 253 16

18. DePaul 5-2 205 18

19. Texas 6-1 175 20

20. Indiana 4-2 172 19

21. South Florida 5-1 168 20

22. Syracuse 5-1 98 22

23. Gonzaga 5-2 86 23

24. Missouri St. 4-2 69 24

25. Michigan St. 7-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota St. 24, Oregon St. 20, Iowa St. 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2.

