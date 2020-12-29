NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

It’s getting close.

We’re now just nine days away from the start of the Kentucky High School basketball season.

It will be a sprint, the next 10 weeks starting on January 4 with hopes to get as many games in as possible, avoid COVID and stay healthy.

It’s an action-packed 10 weeks, the delayed season creating a lot of regional matchups to avoid a lot of travel, like those Christmas tournaments that some decide to play across the state or state lines (I don’t blame them, good chances for team bonding during that time). But some of those options or matchups aren’t available in these current times.

While many won’t be able to attend due to limited attendance, let’s hope streaming or radio options will be available. As always, games I’m at (shameless plug), will always be live-tweeted with scoring updates and highlights when possible, along with a postgame write-up and photos.

So let’s look at some of the most intriguing matchups in the area that will take place over the next 70 days or so leading into the postseason:

January 4 — Augusta at Bracken County — How about a good ole’ county rivalry to get the juices flowing? These two are expected to be very competitive not only amongst themselves, but could also contend for 39th District and a 10th Region All “A” title. This could be a special night for Augusta coach Jason Hinson and son Kason Hinson. Jason is one win shy of 200, Kason 27 points shy of 1,000. These two will meet again on January 22 in Augusta.

January 5 — Lewis County at Mason County — The Lions have three straight wins over Mason County. Can they make it a fourth as the Scott Tackett era begins? The two will play again on March 11 in Vanceburg.

January 5 — Fleming County at Robertson County — The Buddy Biggs era at Fleming County starts with a tall task as the Panthers head to the Devil Dome.

January 5 — Nicholas County at St. Patrick — The Tony Moore era gets underway for the Saints as they open up at home against the Bluejackets.

January 7 — Augusta at Robertson County — Augusta handed Robertson County one of their only five regular season losses last year. Expect Patrick Kelsch and the Black Devils to remember that as the Panthers head to the Devil Dome in a good tune-up for both of them leading into the All “A” tournament that weekend.

January 8 — Fleming County at Bath County — The Panthers have missed out on the regional tournament the last three years, the past two years thanks to the Wildcats. No better way to make an early statement with a win in Owingsville.

January 9 — Paris at Bracken County — Opening round game of the 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament. Curious to see what George Baker’s Greyhounds will look like. The Polar Bears were ready last season in the All “A”, nearly pulling off an upset at Robertson County before Justin Becker’s shot at the buzzer.

January 9 — Scott County at Mason County — Anytime perennial power Scott County comes to town, you pay attention.

January 9 — St. Patrick at Robertson County — Opening round game of the 10th Region All “A” classic, where the Black Devils are the favorite to come out of the tournament on top.

January 12 — Mason County at Campbell County — an early season test for the Royals to see where they stand against one of the top teams in the 10th Region.

January 16 — Augusta at Mason County — Want to prove you’re a threat in the 39th? No better way for Augusta to do that on this night at The Fieldhouse. Mason County returns the favor and heads to Augusta February 27.

January 16 — Fleming County at Ryle — Teacher takes on student when Buddy Biggs (coach) takes on former player Keaton Belcher, now the coach at Ryle. Biggs helped lead Pendleton County to the Sweet 16 when Belcher played there before playing at Belmont.

January 16 — Lewis County at Russell — The Lions are expected to compete with Russell and Raceland for the 63rd District title, here’s the first gauge for that. They’ll play again a month later in Vanceburg.

January 18 — Robertson County at Ashland Blazer — Had this one circled when it came about. Should be a great matchup in Ashland.

January 20 — Ashland Blazer at Lewis County — a rematch of the 16th Region championship. The Tomcats put on a clinic in that one.

January 22 — Fleming County at Rowan County — The Panthers get a gauge of where they stand in the 61st District, the Vikings the favorite to come out on top.

January 23 — Robertson County at George Rogers Clark — If the Black Devils want to make a statement to the rest of the region, here’s their chance.

January 25 — Montgomery County at Bracken County — the 10th Region runner-ups make a trip to Brooksville. If you haven’t seen MoCo’s Rickey Lovette and Hagan Harrison play, I highly suggest doing so.

January 26 — Robertson County at Pendleton County — The Black Devils cruised through the 38th District last year on their way to a first district title since 1994. Can the Wildcats provide some resistance this season?

January 27 — Mason County at Montgomery County — These two played a barnburner in the opening round of the 10th Region tournament, the Indians able to defeat the Royals twice last season.

January 29 — Mason County at George Rogers Clark — The Royals head to Winchester to take on the 10th Region champs.

January 29 — Bracken County at Pendleton County — This border county rivalry usually produces some really good games. The two split their matchups last season. Blake Reed and Tredyn Thomas put up big numbers in those games, Reed averaging 30 in the two games, Thomas at 35 in the two. They’ll play again March 11 in the last game of the regular season.

January 29 — Raceland at Lewis County — See January 16 with Lewis County. A pivotal district matchup. The top seed will be big with Greenup County in a rebuilding phase.

February 4 — Harrison County at Robertson County — The Thorobreds are expected to be much improved under the guidance of Terence Brooks, who comes over from Paris.

February 5 — Mason County at Fleming County — The Panthers ended a long winless drought to the Royals last season, can they make it two in a row and turn the tables? The two will face off at The Fieldhouse on February 25, Buddy Biggs first game back since resigning as the Royals coach in 2018.

February 6 — George Rogers Clark at Bracken County — The 10th Region champs come to Brooksville. The Cardinals are loaded once again.

February 6 — Robertson County at Campbell County — A matchup of two top-tier teams in the 10th.

February 9 — Robertson County at Bracken County — The Black Devils knocked off the Polar Bears three times last season, twice handily and once at the buzzer. They’ll meet again February 27 in Mt. Olivet.

February 12 — Robertson County at Mason County — Curious to know when, if ever Robertson County has beaten Mason County. With possibly their best team to ever suit it up in Mt. Olivet, could this be the year?

February 13 — Bracken County at Mason County — It’s been a long time since Bracken County defeated Mason County, could it happen here?

February 17 — Mason County at Scott — These two always seem to play very tight games.

March 2 — Ashland Blazer at Fleming County — The Tomcats were undefeated at 33-0 last season before COVID ended it early, will they have a lengthy winning streak headed into this one. Biggs also takes on one of his former schools he coached at, leading the Tomcats to four region final appearances.

March 12 — Robertson County at Lexington Catholic — A matchup with two potential Division I basketball players with Lex Cath’s Ben Johnson and Robertson County’s Justin Becker.