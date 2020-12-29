NCAA Basketball AP Top 25

December 29, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (62) 7-0 1598 1

2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1537 2

3. Kansas 8-1 1458 3

4. Villanova 8-1 1370 5

5. Houston 7-0 1313 6

6. Wisconsin 8-1 1249 9

7. Tennessee 6-0 1217 8

8. Texas 7-1 1109 10

9. West Virginia 7-2 1080 7

10. Iowa 7-2 1008 4

11. Creighton 7-2 926 13

12. Missouri 6-0 888 14

13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15

14. Rutgers 6-1 659 11

15. Illinois 7-3 650 18

16. Michigan 7-0 582 19

17. Michigan St. 6-2 431 12

18. Florida St. 5-1 377 21

19. Northwestern 6-1 350 –

20. Duke 3-2 290 20

21. Oregon 6-1 252 25

21. Minnesota 8-1 252 –

23. Virginia 4-2 238 16

24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24

25. Ohio St. 7-2 216 23

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

