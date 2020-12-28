Prep Schedule

December 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Union at North Adams, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Georgetown at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brown County Holiday Tournament at Eastern Brown

Ripley vs Western Brown, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.

Trending Recipes