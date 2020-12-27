Top girls’ games in the area to look for

Saint Patrick opens up their season on January 4 with 39th District foe Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Augusta opens up their season with Pendleton County on January 5. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

On Saturday we took a glance at some of the top boys’ games in the area to look forward to as the start of the Kentucky High School basketball season approaches.

Now let’s take a look at some of the top girls’ games in the area as the season is now just a week away, slated to begin on January 4.

Here are some of the top games and storylines leading into the game in the area:

January 4 — Bracken County at St. Patrick — The Lady Saints look to be the clear-cut second best team in the 39th District. They can prove so opening night here. The two play again on January 27 in Brooksville.

January 5 — Pendleton County at Augusta — The William McKay era gets underway for Augusta. McKay inherits a young team that graduated four starters, so some early season growing pains will be expected.

January 6 — Russell at Lewis County — The Lady Lions welcome the 16th Region and 63rd District champs to Vanceburg. The two play again February 3.

Janaury 9 — Campbell County at Mason County — Two teams fighting for spots in the upper half of the 10th Region.

January 9 — Paris at Bracken County — Opening round game of the 10th Region All “A” Classic tournament and the Lady Bears will have a stiff test if they want to advance.

January 9 — St. Patrick at Robertson County — Opening round game of the 10th Region All “A” Classic tournament. Winner has a good path to get to the finals.

January 16 — Lewis County at Rowan County — Another tough early season test for the Lady Lions as they take on another top tier 16th Region team.

January 22 — Bracken County at Augusta — The county rivalry that was renewed last year had Augusta winning both contests, the second one a 44-41 nail-biter the Lady Panthers pulled out. Can the Lady Bears return the favor this year? They’ll play again in Brooksville on February 15.

January 22 — Fleming County at Rowan County — With all five starters back, the time is now for Fleming County to try and reclaim the 61st District, no better time to do that with a win in Morehead here.

January 22 — Lewis County at West Carter — West Carter ended Lewis County’s season last year in the 16th Region tournament, Lady Lions with a shot at revenge here.

January 25 — Mason County at Augusta — Not sure of the last time Mason County played down in the Panthers Den on the girls’ side, the Royals playing down in Augusta last season for the first time in over 50 years. Mason County is the class of the 39th, Augusta will have an opportunity to show its competitiveness.

January 25 — Harrison County at St. Patrick — A good test for the Lady Saints to see where they can gauge themselves in the 10th Region.

January 28 — Augusta at St. Patrick — Three straight 39th District contests for Augusta as they head to The Shamrock to take on St. Patrick. These two have split their last six contests. They face each other again on February 17 in Augusta. This one also features coach vs. player, Andy Arn coaching William McKay during his playing days at St. Patrick.

January 29 — Mason County at George Rogers Clark — The Lady Royals get a crack at the four-time defending champs George Rogers Clark.

January 29 — Fleming County at Boyd County — The Lady Panthers get to go up against one of the top teams in the 16th Region to see where they stand.

January 29 — Robertson County at Nicholas County — The Lady Devils will get a shot to show how competitive they can be in the 38th District.

February 1 — Montgomery County at Mason County — Another marquee 10th Region matchup.

February 5 — Mason County at Fleming County — Fleming County came to The Fieldhouse and came away with a victory last season, can they make it two in a row on their home floor?

February 5 — Harrison County at Robertson County — Another chance for the Lady Devils to show how competitive they can be in the 38th District.

February 10 — Bourbon County at Mason County — Bourbon County ended Mason County’s season last year in the 10th Region tournament, Lady Royals get a shot at revenge here.

February 17 — Scott at Mason County — Western Kentucky signee Mya Meredith comes to Maysville to take on the Lady Royals.

February 19 — St. Patrick at Mason County — If the Lady Saints want to show the 39th District title won’t come easy, here is their chance.

February 22 — Bishop Brossart at Mason County — The Lady ‘Stangs are picked by some to win the 10th Region this year.

February 22 — Bracken County at Robertson County — This was one of three wins for Bracken County last year. They’ll hope to have a few more heading into this game this year.

February 24 — Russell at Fleming County — The defending 16th Region champs come to Flemingsburg.

February 24 — Montgomery County at Lewis County — Lot of talent on the floor in this one when Hayden Barrier and the Lady Indians come to Vanceburg to take on Sarah Paige Weddington, Cheyenne D’Souza and the Lady Lions.

February 25 — Paris at Mason County — Another tough test for the Lady Royals towards the end of the season.