Sports on TV

Saturday, December 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

4 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA, Dallas, Tx.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks

10 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona

TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

Sunday, December 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at LA Clippers

7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Charlotte

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage

4 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage

FOX — Regional Coverage

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool

2:15 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

