2020-21 NCAA Football Bowl Glance

All Times EST

Canceled

Bahamas Bowl

Birmingham Bowl

Celebration Bowl

Fenway Bowl

Frisco Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Hawaii Bowl

Holiday Bowl

Independence Bowl

LA Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

Military Bowl

Pinstripe Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl

Redbox Bowl

Sun Bowl

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Appalachian St. 56, North Texas 28

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

BYU 49, UCF 23

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Montgomery (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis 25, FAU 10

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

Saturday, Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UAB vs. South Carolina, Canceled

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 37, No. 12 Coastal Carolina 34 (OT)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Georgia St. 39, W. Kentucky 21

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma St., 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, Noon (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, canceled

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., Noon (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball State., 4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Army vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, Noon (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 1 p.m. (ABC)

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game 1

Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan 2

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, Noon (ESPN)

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indian vs. Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 25 Oregon, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

