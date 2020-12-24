Throwback Thursday

This throwback is of the Maysville Junior High team. Pictured in back row, left to right: Coach Roger Hendrickson, Chris Moon, Derrick Commodore, Deron Black, David Hardy, Rob Muse, Steve Cobb, Todd Muse and Robbie Cooper. Front row, left to right: Kevin Barry, Cedric Alexander, Chris Sparks and Matt Stahl. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

