Sports on TV

Thursday, December 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Mexico Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii, Albuquerque, N.M.

Friday, December 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Michigan State

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Camellia Bowl: TBD, Montgomery, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Miami

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at LA Lakers

ESPN — Dallas at LA Lakers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at New Orleans

NFLN — Minnesota at New Orleans

