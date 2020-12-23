Local Results

December 23, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Georgetown 82, West Union 52

Peebles 81, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Eastern Brown 61, Adena 32

Manchester 70, Whiteoak 36

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Zane Trace at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Mariemont at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles at Southeastern Ross, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

North Adams at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Boston at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

