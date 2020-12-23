Sports on TV

December 23, 2020 edennison Sports 0

Wednesday, December 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

5 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

9 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, New Orleans

7 p.m.

ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona

Trending Recipes