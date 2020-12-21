Prep Schedule

December 21, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Union at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Lynchburg-Clay, 6 p.m.

Adena at Eastern Brown, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Whiteoak, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Zane Trace at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Mariemont at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles at Southeastern Ross, 6 p.m.

Trending Recipes