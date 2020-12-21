Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Morehead State at Clemson

1 p.m.

SECN — Wofford at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona

6 p.m.

SECN — St. Joseph’s at Tennessee

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Washington State

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Illinois at Butler

8 p.m.

ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis

SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Murray State at Austin Peay

PAC-12N — California State (Bakersfield) at Stanford

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Conway, S.C.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

Tuesday, December 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

