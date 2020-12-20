2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

RIPLEY — Playing one game a week isn’t necessarily ideal for a team trying to gain experience as the season goes on.

But that’s the unfortunate times that face the Ripley Blue Jays and it was evident Friday night against North Adams.

Ripley (1-2) committed 15 first half turnovers, dug themselves as large of a 24-point deficit and with a valiant effort came up short against the Green Devils, 63-52 at the Bird Cage.

“Turnovers and missed free throws was a huge story,” Blue Jays coach Rex Woodward said. “You know 21 turnovers for a game is just way too many. We averaged around 11 last year and letting them know that on a regular basis that if we turn it over at the rate we are at this level, it’s not going to work for you when you’re handing out Christmas presents.”

North Adams (3-2) built their lead to 44-20, scoring 29 second quarter points before going into the half with a 44-22 lead. The Blue Jays with a lot of the deer in the headlights looks after a lackluster first half and just their third game of the season so far nearly a month in.

“It’s not easy. This entire season, this entire year has been like that. We’ve had three games rescheduled already, coming into practice and trying to work on things and not getting to carry it over into games isn’t what they’re used to. We’ve got a young group, very inexperienced, we knew coming in it was going to be a rollercoaster, but we can’t use that as an excuse and we feel like we have pieces to really compete with anybody,” Woodward said.

Ripley came out with a purpose out of the break, outscoring North Adams 20-7 in the third to cut the deficit to 51-42 heading into the fourth.

Things got as tight as six at 51-45 after a Gabe Fyffe free throw with six minutes remaining, but a Bransyn Copas triple followed by a Jayden Hesler layup pushed the Green Devils lead back out to 10 and Ripley didn’t have much in the tank left to get it any closer.

Copas and Hesler were the primary ones doing the damage on the night, Copas going for 13 first half points and ending with 19 on the night, Hesler finishing with 17 as North Adams halted a two-game losing streak to improve to 3-2 on the year.

The ball pressure of North Adams got to Ripley early, building a 15-6 lead by the end of the first, Ripley having more turnovers (7) than points in the frame.

“First half we controlled the pace and we shot it really well. Defensively we got some steals and got out in transition,” Green Devils coach Nathan Copas said. “We played a little timid there in the second half, but we took some shots a little too early and got a little rattled. Hopefully if we take anything away from tonight that there’s a time when you take a shot early or a time when you got to run some stuff.”

The Green Devils set the nets on fire in the second, Copas hitting a couple of the five treys the Green Devils knocked down in the quarter and seemingly starting to run away with the game.

A stern talk by Woodward at the break seemed to get the message across to his team, opening up the second half with a 9-2 run.

Daniel Patrick and Braiden Bennington were benefactors of Ripley’s extended pressure they put on in the quarter, the two combining for 12 points in the quarter. Patrick ended the night with a team-high 16 points, Bennington with 14.

“I thought we pressured them a little bit more in the second half. We give up 44 in the first half and turn around and give up 19 in the second, majority of that from the free throw line in the fourth. We definitely ramped up the pressure and gave them a little trouble and hopefully it’s something we can build off moving forward,” Woodward said. “Can’t play two quarters if you want to win varsity basketball games. It’s got to be four quarters and we just didn’t do that tonight and that was the difference.”

The free throw line was a thorn in Ripley’s side, hitting just 14-of-25 attempts, including just 11-of-21 attempts in the second half as their deficit could have been even more narrow.

Not much time for the Blue Jays to sulk, as they’ll finally have their first multi-game week when they take on Eastern Brown Saturday night.

“We better be ready to play tomorrow. Eastern isn’t going to feel bad for us. They’re a very good team. We can play with them if we play Ripley basketball. If we don’t, it’s going to be a long night,” Woodward said.

The Warriors are living up to every bit of their billing as favorites in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, sitting at 3-0.

GREEN DEVILS 63, BLUE JAYS 52

NORTH ADAMS — 15-29-7-12 — 63

RIPLEY — 6-16-20-10 — 52

Scoring

North Adams (63) — Copas 19, Hesler 17, Kennedy 11, S. Meade 7, Vogel 6, Brand 3

Ripley (52) — Patrick 16, Bennington 14, Fyffe 9, Hanson 4, Germann 4, Cooper 2, Gibbs 2, Shields 1

Free Throws: North Adams 6/12, Ripley 14/25

Fouls: North Adams 19, Ripley 16

Records: North Adams 3-2, Ripley 1-2