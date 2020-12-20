KHSAA UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Results

2020 KHSAA UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals

Friday, December 18

Class 1A Championship

Paintsville 38, Kentucky Country Day 7

Class 2A Championship

Beechwood 24, Lexington Christian 23 (OT)

Class 4A Championship

Boyle County 31, Franklin County 28 (OT)

Saturday, December 19

Class 3A Championship

Ashland Blazer 35, Elizabethtown 14

Class 5A Championship

Bowling Green 17, Owensboro 7

Class 6A Championship

Trinity 28, Male 0

