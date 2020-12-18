HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown shellacks Peebles

December 18, 2020
Evan Dennison

Eastern Brown showed why their the class of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Friday night.

The Warriors toppled Peebles, 65-43 to move to 3-0 on the season and 3-0 in the SHAC.

Eastern controlled the contest throughout, taking leads of 17-7 after the first, 36-16 at the half and 57-30 after three quarters of play.

Trent Hundley led the way with 20 points, Luke Garrett adding 18 and Ryan Boone with 12 to pace the Warriors.

Peebles played just their second game of the season, dropping to 1-1. They were led by Easton Wesley with 10 points and seven rebounds, Alan McCoy chipping in nine.

Eastern’s ball pressure in the first half proved to be pivtoal, forcing 14 first half Peebles turnovers. They shot it well, hitting over 50 percent of their shots to create the big halftime edge.

The Warriors turn right around and look to make it 5-0 when they play at Ripley Saturday. They already own victories over SHAC foes North Adams, Fairfield and now Peebles.

Peebles is off until Wednesday, when they host Fairfield in a SHAC battle. .

