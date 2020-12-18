KHSAA 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Scores/Schedule

December 18, 2020 edennison Sports 0

2020 KHSAA UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals

Friday, December 18

Class 1A Championship

Paintsville 38, Kentucky Country Day 7

Class 2A Championship

Beechwood 24, Lexington Christian 23 (OT)

Class 4A Championship

Boyle County 31, Franklin County 28 (OT)

Saturday, December 19

Class 3A Championship

Elizabethtown vs. Ashland Blazer, 11:00 AM

Class 5A Championship

Owensboro vs. Bowling Green, 3:00 PM

Class 6A Championship

Trinity vs. Male, 7:00 PM

Trending Recipes