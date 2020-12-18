Lady G-Men return to court, defeat Lady Lions

Georgetown’s Maddi Benjamin tallied 20 points against New Richmond. Becky Roblero-Solis scored all eight of her points in the second half against New Richmond.

NEW RICHMOND — It took some time for the Georgetown Lady G-Men to shake off some rust.

Playing in their first game since a 76-29 loss to Eastern Brown on Saturday, December 5, Georgetown didn’t exactly come out lighting the gymnasium at New Richmond High School on fire.

After one period, Georgetown trailed the Lady Lions 16-11. From that point on, however, it was all Lady G-Men.

Georgetown outscored New Richmond 36-19 over the final three quarters, turning that early deficit into a 53-37 win.

They did so despite a limited week of practice and a handful of missing pieces, including head coach Andrew Gill.

“We only had one practice with some of them coming in,” Bailey Darnall, the team’s junior varsity head coach, said. “We did struggle in the first half, but we pulled it out at the end. That’s all that matters.”

Darnall, filling in for Gill on the bench against the Lady Lions, said the team simply lacked intensity early in the game.

“The intensity just really wasn’t there,” Darnall said. “The third and fourth quarter was a lot better. Our intensity was there, we pressured the ball more.”

That lack of intensity played well into what New Richmond was able to do offensively in the first quarter.

“We were a lot more patient,” New Richmond head coach Matt Gilbert said. “We worked a lot on our press this week, and we could see it in the first quarter. We just kind of fell off the map there starting the second quarter.”

Torie Utter and Maddie Benjamin had a lot to do with that. The duo combined to score 42 of Georgetown’s 52 points, including 31 points over the final 24 minutes.

Becky Robiero-Solis finished with eight points. Nancy Hastings added a basket in the fourth quarter to cap off Georgetown’s scoring.

New Richmond was led offensively by Kiera Kirk, who scored a team-high 11 points. Courtney Smith tallied 10 points, all in the first half.

Smith and teammate Abby Maness, who finished with five points, are key cogs in New Richmond’s rebounding machine. That machine faltered a bit at times for the Lady Lions against Georgetown.

“We have got to crash the boards,” Gilbert said. “Every shot. Doesn’t matter where you are at, especially my post players. I have to get Abby Maness to crash the boards and help out Cortney Smith. If I can get those two to just go to war at the boards, we’ll be in much better shape.”

The loss drops New Richmond to 0-4 on the season, Gilbert’s first at the helm of the Lady Lions.

“We’ve all got to get on the same page,” Gilber said. “Right now, we’re five individuals out there and we’re just not clicking yet. I think after tonight and some heart-to-hearts, I think we’re going to go in the right direction. We’ve had a few tough games here recently. This was definitely a team that we could compete with and we just let it get away from us.”

Georgetown improved to 3-2 on the year with the win. The Lady G-Men are scheduled to visit Felicity for a 12 p.m. contest on Saturday. They then return home to face West Union on Monday.