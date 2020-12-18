Sports on TV

December 18, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Davidson at Rhode Island

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia

PAC-12N — Idaho at Utah

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

ESPN — MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, Detroit

8 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at Southern California

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla. (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix

Trending Recipes