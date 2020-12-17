State football finals head to Kroger Field

The 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. with the first of the weekend’s six championship games as Kentucky Country Day (10-1) takes on Paintsville (9-2) in the 1A title bout at Kroger Field. Live webcasts of all six games will be available at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with a free audio broadcast available at KHSAA.net.
Tickets for the 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals are available online and must be purchased in advance, as there is no opportunity for walkup sales at this year’s event due to COVID-19 restrictions. Links to purchase tickets for each championship game, along with a summary of the policies and procedures for the state finals can be found at https://khsaa.org/uk-orthopaedics-state-football-finals-gameday-information/.
As a reminder to those in attendance, face coverings, over the nose and mouth, are required for all fans as they enter, exit, and move around Kroger Field, as well as any time fans are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others not in their immediate party/household. Children two (2) and under are not required to wear a mask. Those unable to wear a mask for any reason are asked not to attend. Spectator seating will be reconfigured throughout the general seating bowl and in the Woodford Reserve and Central Bank Club to provide physical distancing between seat blocks.
Friday’s schedule continues at 3 p.m. as Lexington Christian (10-1) faces Beechwood (9-2) in the 2A Championship, followed by Boyle County (10-0) versus Franklin County (9-1) in the 4A Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday’s schedule opens at 11 a.m. with Elizabethtown (12-0) squaring off against Ashland Blazer (10-0) in the 3A title game, followed by Owensboro (12-0) versus Bowling Green (9-2) in the 5A Championship at 3 p.m. The 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals conclude Saturday evening at 7 p.m. when Trinity (Lou.) (9-0) meets Male (8-1) in the 6A Championship.
Each championship game will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/). Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription, priced less than the cost of admission to a state championship event, entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the 45 participating state associations.
A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr (http://mixlr.com/khsaa/events/), which has a corresponding app available for iOS and Android devices. In addition, live stats for each game will be available on the Football page at KHSAA.org.