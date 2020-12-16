Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Richmond at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

ACCN — Northeastern at Syracuse

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nebraska (Omaha) at Colorado

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Purdue

ESPN — Texas Christian at Oklahoma State

ESPN2 — South Florida at Cincinnati

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

PAC-12N — California Baptist at Arizona

SECN — North Florida at Florida

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Mississippi at Middle Tennessee State

9 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona State

SECN — New Orleans at Louisiana State

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — National Signing Day

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Milan

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz Azul FC, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

