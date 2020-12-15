Lady Warriors heat up, Fairfield goes down

Eastern Brown’s Rylee Leonard goes up for two of her 27 points in Monday’s win over Fairfield. (Wade Linville, Champion Media)

SARDINIA — Once the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors heated up in Monday’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle at Eastern High School, there was nothing the visiting Fairfield Lady Lions could do to keep up.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer, sophomore guard Rylee Leonard, to get into a rhythm on the offensive end in the conference bout, putting together a 27-point performance with five three-pointers, four two-point field goals, and four-of-five shooting from the charity stripe.

Backed by Leonard’s impressive offensive performance and aggressive full court defensive pressure, the Lady Warriors cruised to an easy 70-39 victory over the Lady Lions to up their overall record to 6-0 on the season and their record in SHAC play to 3-0.

The Fairfield Lady Lions (now 4-1) aren’t a team to take lightly, a skilled crew of players that pinned the first loss on the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets earlier in the season and entered Monday’s contest coming off a 47-42 win over Manchester.

Following a closely contested first quarter that ended with the Lady Warriors leading 20-16, Eastern picked up the intensity on the defensive end in the second quarter and put on the full court pressure for the remainder of the game. Eastern’s deep bench and full court press took its toll on the Lady Lions, as the Lady Warriors went on to outscore Fairfield 38-14 in the second half of play.

“They (Lady Lions) are good. They’re very sound and have a solid five starters, and we knew that coming in. We thought the big thing was to get the tempo up and try to get them into their bench where they’re a little weaker, and we were able to do that after the first half,” said Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill. “Our pressure just got to them over time.”

Among those spending a great deal of time on the bench in foul trouble during Monday’s game was Eastern’s junior post player Mackenzie Gloff. Even with Gloff on the bench, the Lady Warriors still managed to dominate the boards with aggressive rebounding on both ends of the court by players such as seniors Emma Brown and and Caitlyn Wills. Eastern’s junior guard Emma Prine even found herself battling hard in the paint for rebounds in Monday’s win, as did sophomore guard Bailey Dotson.

“Actually, Emma Brown has been doing a better job with rebounding and Emma Prine did a great job boxing out, especially in the third quarter when they missed a couple of shots,” said Pickerill.

It was a bucket by Gloff that lifted the Lady Warriors to a 17-13 lead in the first quarter, then it was Gloff grabbing a steal and dishing an assist to Leonard for a three-pointer to put the Lady Warriors up by four points at the end of the first quarter.

It was Leonard draining a three-pointer to start off scoring in the second quarter, expanding the Eastern lead to 23-16.

A three-pointer by Prine left the Lady Lions trailing 26-16.

The Lady Lions fought back to cut the Eastern lead to 28-21 late in the first half, and heading into halftime break it was the Lady Warriors leading by only seven (32-25).

An offensive rebound and put-back by Fairfield junior Braylynn Haines sliced the Eastern lead to 32-27 at the start of the third quarter, but that’s the closest they would come to the Lady Warriors in the second half of play.

An old fashioned three-point play by Leonard put the Lady Warriors up by 12 with just over five minutes to go in the third period, and it was another assist by Brown for a bucket by Wills that widened the margin to 14 points near the midway point in the third frame.

Leonard tickled the twine from beyond the arc to cap off scoring in the third quarter, and after three quarters of play it was Eastern leading 52-32.

The Lady Warriors kept up the tight full court pressure in the fourth quarter, continuing to build on their lead.

The Lady Warriors struggled from the foul line in the fourth quarter, sinking only four-of-15 attempts in the frame; but they were still able to outscore the Lady Lions 18-7 in the final period for the 31-point victory.

For the game, the Lady Warriors finished nine-of-22 from the foul line.

Leonard led all scorers with 27 points.

Wills also reached double figures in scoring in Monday’s game, finishing with 10 points.

Prine ended the night with nine points.

Leading the Lady Lions in scoring was junior Emma Fouch with 17 points.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to host the Peebles Lady Indians for a SHAC contest on Thursday, but that has been postponed. They’ll be back in action at North Adams to face the Lady Green Devils on Monday.

LADY WARRIORS 70, LADY LIONS 39

FAIRFIELD — 16-9-7-7 — 39

EASTERN BROWN — 20-12-20-18 — 70

Fairfield (39) — Fouch 6 3-3 17, Newkirk 2 2-3 7, Magee 1 4-6 6, Bronner 1 2-2 4, Haines 0 1-4 1, Duncan 2 0-0 4. Three-pointers: Fouch 2, Newkirk 1. Team: 12 12-18 39.

Eastern (70) — Leonard 9 4-5 27, Wills 3 4-11 10, Prine 3 1-6 9, B. Dotson 3 0-0 6, Litzinger 1 0-0 2, Clark 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-0 6, Gloff 1 0-0 2, Barber 1 0-0 2, Dixon 1 0-0 2. Three-pointers: Leonard 5, Prine 2. Team: 27 9-22 70.