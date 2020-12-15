HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All “A” state tourney moved to mid-February

December 15, 2020
Evan Dennison

The All “A” Classic state tournaments in basketball have been moved from late January to mid-February, the allaclassic.org website released on Monday.

The state tournament originally scheduled for late January, made the move and will take place at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena, February 16-21 with games times announced at a later date.

The 10th Region All “A” tournament gets underway on January 8, the team listed on the top of the bracket being the host. Bracken County was originally slated to be the host of this year’s 10th Region tourney, but due to COVID protocols, they decided it would be safe to play it at different sites.

The boys’ and girls brackets have Bishop Brossart hosting Nicholas County on January 8, Bracken County hosting Paris on January 9 in the top half of the bracket.

The bottom half of the bracket has Robertson County hosting St. Patrick on January 9, Calvary Christian hosting Augusta, also on the 9th.

Semifinal play will follow with the championship to come with dates still to be determined.

The 10th Region boys’ winner will play the 13th Region All “A” winner in the first round of the state tournament.

The 10th Region girls’ winner plays the 1st Region All “A” winner in the first round of the girls’ state tourney.

On the boys’ side, Bishop Brossart owns 13 of the last 17 10th Region titles, Calvary Christian (2009), Augusta (2015), Paris (2017) and Robertson County (2018) the only other winners during that span.

On the girls’ side, Bishop Brossart has four of the last eight 10th Region titles, Bracken County (2015 and ‘16) and Nicholas County (2017 and ‘18) as the other winners during that span.

The Mustangs and Lady ‘Stangs are reigning champs, winning at Robertson County last year.

