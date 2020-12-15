The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (26) 4-0 742 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3. UConn (1) 1-0 676 3
4. NC State (2) 6-0 673 4
5. South Carolina 4-1 640 5
6. Arizona 4-0 607 6
7. Baylor 3-1 544 7
7. Oregon 5-0 544 8
9. Kentucky 6-0 507 9
10. Texas A&M 6-0 470 10
11. UCLA 4-1 445 11
12. Arkansas 7-1 409 13
13. Mississippi St. 2-1 406 12
14. Maryland 3-1 356 14
15. Indiana 2-1 323 15
16. Northwestern 1-0 290 17
17. Ohio St. 4-0 220 18
18. Syracuse 4-0 211 20
19. Michigan 5-0 205 19
20. Missouri St. 3-1 192 21
21. Oregon St. 3-2 117 15
22. Texas 4-1 115 23
23. South Florida 3-1 113 –
24. DePaul 2-2 78 24
25. Gonzaga 3-2 69 25
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa St. 15, Michigan St. 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida St. 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1.