The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (26) 4-0 742 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2

3. UConn (1) 1-0 676 3

4. NC State (2) 6-0 673 4

5. South Carolina 4-1 640 5

6. Arizona 4-0 607 6

7. Baylor 3-1 544 7

7. Oregon 5-0 544 8

9. Kentucky 6-0 507 9

10. Texas A&M 6-0 470 10

11. UCLA 4-1 445 11

12. Arkansas 7-1 409 13

13. Mississippi St. 2-1 406 12

14. Maryland 3-1 356 14

15. Indiana 2-1 323 15

16. Northwestern 1-0 290 17

17. Ohio St. 4-0 220 18

18. Syracuse 4-0 211 20

19. Michigan 5-0 205 19

20. Missouri St. 3-1 192 21

21. Oregon St. 3-2 117 15

22. Texas 4-1 115 23

23. South Florida 3-1 113 –

24. DePaul 2-2 78 24

25. Gonzaga 3-2 69 25

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa St. 15, Michigan St. 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota St. 4, Arizona St. 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida St. 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1.