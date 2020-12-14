Prep Schedule

December 14, 2020 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairfield at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Manchester at Lynchburg-Clay, 6 p.m.

Whiteoak at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville-Perry at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at New Boston, 7:30 p.m.

