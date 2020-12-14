Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Sam Houston State at Louisiana State

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at George Washington

8 p.m.

SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi

9 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

PAC-12N — Northern Colorado at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

6 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Louisiana State

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Baylor

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: New Orleans at Miami

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah (joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at Cleveland

Tuesday, December 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Kansas State at Iowa State

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Sacramento

