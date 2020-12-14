Sports on TV

Mercer County and former Mason County football coach David Buchanan has won the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 3A Coach of the Year.

It’s the third time Buchanan has been recognized as Coach of the Year, winning it in 2015 with Mercer County as 4A and last season in 3A.

Buchanan led Mercer County to a 7-2 record during the 2020 season. The Titans defeated Henry County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs before dropping the Class 3A, 4th District championship to state semifinalist Christian Academy of Louisville. He’s led the Titans to 41 wins in six seasons with the program.

“For Mercer County and on a state level, I’m just very thankful for all of us we got to have a season. The work from players and coaches throughout the season helped put us over the top. With the elected council (on the KFCA), the job we did in the summer and holding down COVID numbers as best as possible. Structure is a great weapon against COVID. Thankful for our program and coaches and players across the state,” Buchanan said.

After their state title in 2006, Mercer County went 36-56 from 2007-14 before Buchanan’s arrival and had just four playoff wins in those eight seasons. They’ve gone 41-27 since. In Buchanan’s six seasons they have seven playoff victories including two regional championship appearances in 2016 and ‘17.

“Some may call it stubborn, some may call it tough, you just tweak and adjust and never really change. Keep doing the same things over and over again. My son (Trosper) is my quarterback, his teammates have all been running our offense, he’s been running it since fourth grade, guys in his class have done it since seventh grade. The key is believing in what we do, if things are going bad, we don’t change. When other people may struggle with that, they may change and we stick with it and eventually get better at it. A lot of times people rebuild and struggle with that and we keep doing what we’re doing over and over again. That’s really the key to turning program around,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan turned the Royals program around and made them a factor in the state, reaching the state semifinals twice in 2001 and ‘03, coaching the Royals from 1996-2015, winning 150 games in 19 seasons. He has 222 career wins including 31 with Paris and 41 with Mercer County.

“Number one, you have to surround yourself with good people,” Buchanan said. “Nothing substitutes for that, from the coaches, players and administration. It takes a lot to have a football program. Money, staffing, facilities. We had that at Mason and here and having the community support has been great.“

Ashland Blazer’s Keontae Pittman was named the Class 3A Player of the Year. Pittman has 1,304 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tomcats, who play Elizabethtown Saturday in the Class 3A state championship at Kroger Field.

Other winners in each class for the Player and Coach of the Year:

1A Player of the Year — Reggie Thomas, Campbellsville

1A Coach of the Year — Eric Dick, Louisville Holy Cross

2A Player of the Year — Kaiya Sheron, Somerset

2A Coach of the Year — Doug Charles, Lexington Christian Academy

3A Player of the Year — Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer

3A Coach of the Year — David Buchanan, Mercer County

4A Player of the Year — Will McDaniel, Boyle County

4A Coach of the Year — Justin Haddix, Boyle County

5A Player of the Year — Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro

5A Coach of the Year — Jay Fallin, Owensboro

6A Player of the Year — Lavell Wright, North Hardin

6A Coach of the Year — Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station