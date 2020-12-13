Maddox eclipses 1,000 points at KCU

GRAYSON – He’s been providing instant offense throughout his basketball career.

Kentucky Christian University’s Connor Maddox has made his mark at both Augusta in high school and with the Knights for his offensive ability, able to fill it up from anywhere.

In a contest on December 2 against Milligan University, Maddox continued to prove his scoring prowess, clearing the 1,000-point marker for his college career.

“It’s a big accomplishment for me. Knowing what I overcame and how hard I’ve worked. Not only for myself, but my teammates and coaches. They’ve put me in right spots to hit shots and just fortunate to be with those people. It’s all about making the best of the opportunity,” Maddox said.

Maddox’s feat is just as impressive considering his role is usually coming off the bench for the Knights. Regardless of his minutes played or whatever is asked of him, Maddox is focused on one thing, winning.

“In high school I played a lot. Played a lot every game. At the college level you have guys that can do what you can. I know my role is to come in and shoot, take charges and for me it’s just finding my way and do what the coaches ask me to be and I have no problem with it. I love coming in and giving a spark, some times my role might be limited, sometimes it’s to help get the team back on their feet off the bench,” Maddox said.

Now in his senior season, Maddox is averaging 6.3 points per game as the Knights are currently 2-6.

“To end the season as a team goal we would love to make noise in the conference, just need to put it all together. Being at the school the last four years, this is best team I’ve ever been with. It’s tough this season because you’re not sure when your next game is going to be. But I feel like we’re making strides by the week and seeing us win at the end of the day is what I’m here for,” Maddox said.

Entering the 2020-21 season, Maddox had accumulated 205 made threes, shooting them at a 41 percent clip with an overall 333 total field goals made. He has also made 81 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line. He scored over 1,700 points in his high school career at Augusta.

He’ll graduate in May with a degree in biology and minors in business and psychology. He’s been accepted into the University of Kentucky’s pharmacy school, where he’ll pursue a Master’s degree.