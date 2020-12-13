NCAA Football AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2

3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3

4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5

6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7

7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8

8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10

9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11

10. Georgia 7-2 968 12

11. Florida 8-2 940 6

12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13

13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16

14. BYU 10-1 724 14

15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15

16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 566 17

18. Iowa 6-2 502 19

19. Miami 8-2 454 9

20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18

21. Texas 6-3 227 23

22. Liberty 9-1 184 22

23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24

24. NC State 8-3 137 –

25. San Jose St. 6-0 124 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.

