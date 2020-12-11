Kentucky Prep Football Playoff Scores

December 11, 2020

Class 1A

Kentucky Country Day 27, Williamsburg 7

Paintsville 21, Newport Central Catholic 7

Class 2A

Lexington Christian 48, Murray 13

Beechwood 35, West Carter 34

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 10, Belfry 3

Elizabethtown 39, Christian Academy-Louisville 20

Class 4A

Boyle County 55, Hopkinsville 0

Franklin County 20, Johnson Central 12

Class 5A

Bowling Green 20, Covington Catholic 0

Owensboro 28, Frederick Douglass 27

Class 6A

Male 49, Paul Laurence Dunbar 6

Trinity 31, St. Xavier 0

