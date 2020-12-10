Dragons need collective effort for success

WEST UNION — Finding offense at times was a struggle for the West Union Dragons in 2019-20.
Take away their leading scorer and an All-State honorable mention player in Zane Kingsolver, the Dragons will need quite a few to increase their roles this season if they want to make it a successful one.
Replacing Kingsolver will have to be a collective effort, his 19 points and 11 rebounds a game to go with four assists and four steals displayed his all-around game, not just in the scoring department, leading the team in every offensive and defensive category.
“Offensively I don’t know if one kids makes up for what we lost. We’ll get three to four here from someone, five to six there from another to hopefully get us to where we need to be,” Dragons coach Austin Kingsolver said, now in his third season with the team.
A good start to look for in production comes from Cameron Campbell, a junior who averaged 13 points, four rebounds and three assists per game as a sophomore. Campbell will be one of the primary guards for a roster that features six seniors. Braxton Blanton will be looked at for an increased role, a senior Kingsolver is relying on to provide a scoring punch.
“Cameron is our leader, but Blanton is more of our vocal leader. Cameron is the leader of the team in getting things done, making plays offensively and defensively in order for us to be successful. He seemed to be a much different kid this year compared to last year, really dedicated to the game. We’re looking for him to pick it up even more and increase his contribution. Braxton will also see an increase and can score in double figures,” Kingsolver said.
After that, Kingsolver is looking at about seven others to collectively fill their roles, four seniors seeing significant playing time, Clayton Jones and Jordan Gibson returning with valuable experience to the starting lineup.
“We’ve got about seven kids that are going to have to collectively make up for what we lost last year and have to pick up the slack. I feel like we have seven kids that can get to the rim, but we have to shoot it better,” Kingsolver said. “We have to make up for about 30 points per game in scoring, but it also gives about 25 more shots available from last year.”
The Dragons took home a sectional title in Kingsolver’s first season, going home in the first round of sectional play last year to Piketon. In year three, they’ll need a group effort to get back to where they want to be.
The Dragons will have their work cut out in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, looking up at Eastern Brown and North Adams while in a mix with two other underdogs in Ripley and Lynchburg-Clay in Division I, Peebles and Fairfield providing solid competition in Division II.
“I’ll put Eastern at the top, North Adams and Peebles right there,” Kingsolver said. “Fairfield might be in the mix too. I feel like last year’s senior class was a good one from one team to the next, so even with Eastern, North Adams and Peebles there’s still a lot of uncertainty with that.”
The Dragons are off to an 0-2 start with losses to North Adams and Fairfield. They hope to get into the win column Friday at Whiteoak.
ROSTER
NAME; NO.; HT; GRADE; POS.
Clayton Jones; 0; 6-1; 12; G
Jai Michael Knox; 1; 5-10; 12; G
Noah Howelett; 5; 6-5; 12; F
Aden Weeks; 10; 5-10; 11; G
Braxton Blanton; 11; 6-1; 12; G
Braxton Shoemaker; 12; 5-10; 11; G
Jordan Gibson; 13; 6-1; 12; F
Luke Fetters; 14; 6-0; 12; F
Isaac Harding; 15; 6-3; 9; F
Bobby Gallowitz; 20; 6-1; 11; F
Cameron Campbell; 21; 5-11; 11; G
Chase Taylor; 22; 5-11; 9; G
Carson Brinker; 33; 5-11; 9; F
Daulton Grooms; 40; 5-10; 10; G
Head Coach: Austin Kingsolver
SCHEDULE
DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME
Dec. 4; North Adams; Away; (L 83-44)
Dec. 8; Fairfield; Away; (L 53-50)
Dec. 11; Whiteoak; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 15; Manchester; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18; Lynchburg-Clay; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19; Eastern Pike; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22; North Adams; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5; Piketon; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8; Eastern Brown; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9; Portsmouth; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12; Huntington; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15; Ripley; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16; Williamsburg; Away; 5 p.m.
Jan. 23; Southeastern; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29; Lynchburg-Clay; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2; Peebles; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5; Eastern Brown; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9; Fayetteville-Perry; Home; 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12; Ripley; Away; 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 13; Manchester; 7:30 p.m.