I contacted Jordan Murray, who played football for the Mason County Royals and then played at West Point for Army about his recollections of the Army-Navy classic game.

The following is Jordan’s great thoughts on the game:

“As a player, it was obviously one of the highlights of my career playing in a game with such an incredible atmosphere and tradition. Running onto the field with Army helicopters and Navy jets flying over the packed NFL stadium with 75,000 fans was beyond my wildest dreams.”

“But to be quite honest, I never appreciated the true magnitude of the game until well after I played my last game. I served eight years in the Army after West Point and it was during those years, I had the privilege to serve with the most incredible American Soldiers – both at home in the US and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.’’

“It was in those moments that I finally understood how the Army-Navy game is truly a celebration of our freedom and those who defend it. Regardless of race, gender, or religion, the members of our military, past and present, put their differences aside and rose to the occasion to fight for and defend our freedom as one team.’’

“Although I am no longer in the military, the Army-Navy game serves as a stark reminder that even though I may not wear the uniform anymore, I am still a proud member of the one team that matters – America!”

Thanks to Jordan for his thoughts and above all thanks for his service.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Bo Dean Chambers the former MHS star played at Morehead State where he was named All-OVC. The first to answer were Julius King, Mallory Denham, Rodney Tolle along with Greg Himes and Tom Sims.

This week’s question: Who was the last player for the military academies to win the Heisman Trophy?

Give you a hint, he played his high school football at a High School in Cincinnati.

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

This week’s picks: (Last week 13-5, 168-48, 80%)

Pittsburgh over Georgia Tech: The Panthers can score but their defense wins this one.

Wake Forest over Louisville: I pick the Demon Deacons to pull off the slight upset of the Cards.

Oklahoma over West Virginia: This one will be tight for three quarters and then the Sooners pull away.

Texas over Kansas: The Longhorns score over 55 in this game.

Auburn over Mississippi State: The Bulldogs will have trouble stopping Bo Nix and the Tigers.

Georgia over Missouri: The Dogs will struggle in this one but pull it out with a field goal.

Tennessee over Vanderbilt: The Vols finally win a game.

Iowa over Wisconsin: Physical game, but I pick the Hawkeyes by two.

Penn State over Michigan State: The Nittany Lions go for three in a row.

Maryland over Rutgers: The Turtles win this one by 10.

Florida over LSU: The Gators march to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

Nebraska over Minnesota: The Gophers have disappointed in this crazy football season.

Army over Navy: I pick the Black Knights, but everyone is winners in this game.

Oregon over Washington: The Ducks laid the proverbial egg last weekend.

Northwestern over Illinois: The Wildcats take this Big 10 game by 11 points.

UAB over Rice: The Owls stunned Marshall last week, but I take the Blazers in this one.

USC over UCLA: This bitter rivalry tilt will be won by the Trojans but only by two.