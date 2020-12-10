Throwback Thursday

After much debate in regards to the start of the KHSAA winter sports season, Thursday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting decided it was time to give things a go.

Based off the November 18 board meeting, the regular winter sports season was pushed back to the start of January 4, practices put on pause and resuming December 14. By a 12-5 vote from the panel, those dates remain intact with another vote pushing the Sweet 16 basketball state tournament dates to March 29-April 8. The state tournament from the November 18 BOC meeting was scheduled to take place March 15 with the Boys’ Sweet 16 with the Girls’ Sweet 16 following the week after.

The pause on activity included all winter sports in basketball, bowling, competitive cheer, dance, indoor track and field, swimming and wrestling. By confirming its decision from November 18, each of these sports and sport-activities will be permitted to resume activity on Monday.

The setup voted on for basketball allows a 10-week regular season with district tournaments starting the week of March 15. Regional tournaments would then begin play March 22 with the Sweet 16’s to follow on the Week of March 29, the boys’ tournament taking place the first week, the girls’ the following week. Those dates were passed with a 14-3 vote.

The importance of those dates falls in with Rupp Arena at Central Bank availability, prior obligations taking place at the Arena March 27-28 and April 12-19.

This current setup adds two more weeks to the regular season, making for a 10-week season and the full allotment of games to still be scheduled.

Regular season competition may begin on Jan. 4, though the Governor’s current order limits competition in the sport-activity of bowling due to the restrictions placed on bowling centers. The Association staff will communicate more details to the membership on Friday regarding the guidelines for winter sports and scheduling revisions. In the coming days and weeks, more details will be released as plans for postseason events continue to take shape.

“Our staff continues to be extremely agile in planning and adjusting to the problems of conducting competition during the pandemic,” added KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett. “And our Board of Control continues to prioritize a full season for the spring sports and sport-activities during 2021. These schedule adjustments balance these priorities while also allowing for additional flexibility should the situation worsen again.”

A motion that failed was pushing the Sweet 16 back to April 24-May 9 failed by a 9-8 vote. The resistance on that is that it would cut into the spring sports season by six weeks of their currently scheduled nine-week season with already not having a season in 2020. The current setup now has a minimal overlap from winter to spring sports.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett advocated for the later start date of the state tournament being in late April.

“We need to have it as late as we possibly can,” Tackett told the board. “That’s our best opportunity for success.”

Financial measures playing a key part in that statement, the Board disclosing numbers from the 2018-19 championships, the Boys’ Sweet 16 creating $837,383 in revenue. The next closest championship was football generating $196,711 in revenue followed by the Girls’ Sweet 16 at $124,386.

Now decisions will be need to be made on a local level to allow things to begin. Much like the KHSAA did with fall sports, those decisions will come from each county health department and school district on when to allow practices and games to be played. Those decisions are expected over the next couple of days as practice can resume on Monday.

Based off current Governor orders, all schools in the state are recommended to go virtual until the beginning of January.

A preliminary outline of the updated calendars and important dates for the winter and spring sports and sport-activities is listed below:

Basketball — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first game date, 30 number of contest max, 10-week regular season, four max contests per week, March 15 first day of postseason, season ends week of April 5

Wrestling — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first contest date, 15 number of contests max, 10-week regular season, three max contests per week, March 15 first day of postseason, season ends week of March 22

Swimming and Diving — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first contest date, 15 number of contests max, 13-week regular season, three max contests per week, April 5 first day of postseason, season ends week of April 19

Bowling — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first contest date, N/A number of contests max, nine-week regular season, N/A max contests per week, TBD first day of postseason, TBD season ends

Dance — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first contest date, N/A number of contests max, TBD on length of regular season, N/A contests per week, TBD first day of postseason, TBD season ends

Cheer — Dec. 14 first practice date, Jan. 4 first contest date, TBD number of contests max, TBD on length of regular season, N/A contests per week, TBD first day of postseason, TBD season ends

Tennis — Feb. 15 first official practice, March 8 first contest date, 22 number of contests max, 10-week regular season, four max contests per week, May 17 first day of postseason, season ends week of May 31

Track and Field — Dec. 14 first official practice, Jan. 18 first contest date, 19 number of contests max, 18-week regular season, two max contests per week, May 24 first day of postseason, season ends week of June 7

Baseball — Feb. 22 first official practice, March 29 first contest date, 36 number of contests max, nine-week regular season, six max contests per week, May 31 first day of postseason, season ends week of June 14

Softball — Feb. 22 first official practice, March 29 first contest date, 36 number of contests max, nine-week regular season, six max contests per week, May 31 first day of postseason, season ends week of June 14

Archery — N/A first official practice, Feb. 22 first contest date, N/A number of contests, TBD length of season, N/A number of contests per week, TBD first day of postseason, TBD season ends

Bass Fishing — N/A first official practice, Feb. 22 first contest date, N/A number of contests, TBD length of season, N/A number of contests per week, TBD first day of postseason, TBD season ends

In other action Thursday, the Board:

— Approved a request to immediately move Trimble County from District 29 into District 31 based on the endorsement of all involved schools;

— Recognized outgoing Board of Control members who stayed on in an advisory capacity when their terms expired in May of 2020 to aid and assist the association during the pandemic

— Approved a slight change in the tie-breaker procedure for a three-team district to allow for the introduction of a tie-breaking mechanism among those teams should they choose:

If the teams vote to play twice and a two-way tie exists, the tie shall be broken by the second game played;

If the teams vote to play twice and a three-way tie exists, the tie shall be broken by the RPI as of the seeded district game deadline for that sport, unless a unanimous vote to adopt an alternate tiebreaker has been conducted within the district and that tie-breaker is on file with the Association;

If the teams vote to play once and a three-way tie exists (all teams 1-1), the tie shall be broken by the RPI as of the seeded district game deadline for that sport, unless a unanimous vote to adopt an alternate tiebreaker has been conducted within the district and that tie-breaker is on file with the Association.