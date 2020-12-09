KHSAA faces another big day Thursday

Another big day for Kentucky High School winter sports is here with Thursday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting set to give more clarity for upcoming sports seasons, mainly winter sports with spring sports learning the ramifications from it.

The KHSAA Board of Control will conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, via Zoom to address specific COVID-19 issues related to KHSAA sports and sport-activities.

The meeting will once again bring up the start of basketball season, currently on pause for the last three weeks until this upcoming Monday when teams are allowed to begin practice for the start of the season January 4. The decision came as the result of Kentucky’s rising rate of positive COVID-19 cases. Those dates were determined during the November 18 Board of Control meeting and now speculation has the Monday re-start date being pushed back once again for not just basketball, but bowling, competitive cheer, dance, indoor track and field, swimming and wrestling.

As of Tuesday, according to the Kentucky governor’s office, 116 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red or “critical” status for COVID-19. This indicates a daily average of 25 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Speculation of new proposals include pushing the season back even further, allowing teams to begin practice January 4 with the first day of the regular season coming January 25. An 11-week season would then take place, followed by district tournaments starting on April 12, region tournaments on April 19. The Sweet 16 would then start the final week of April and go into May.

That proposal might not pass though based off the November 18 meeting. When initially proposed to keep the regular season with a 30-game schedule and push the season into April and May, it was met with a lot of push back not wanting to cut into spring sports as much. The overlap would be significant and with spring sports not having a season in 2020, would be fractional at best based off this proposal.

Other scenarios could be leaving the season as it is now with an eight-week regular season and district tournaments set to begin the first week of March, followed by region and state tournaments in the weeks to follow after that.

A proposal for a January 4 start date with the regular season to begin January 25 could also be proposed, but not with a full season. It would be a seven-week season allowing for around 20 games with a “super regional” to begin March 15, skipping district tournaments and allowing every team into the region tournament. The Sweet 16 would then begin the week of March 22 and then the spring sports season starting with games on April 5 and running through May 29, setting up a seven week regular season with district and regional tournaments to follow. That option doesn’t have the overlap of winter and spring sports and still allowing spring sports to get close to a full regular season than originally planned.

Again a lot will be on the table for discussion and possible changes can be made once again.

Stay tuned…