HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lady Dragons bring hard work mentality in hopes of surprising some

December 8, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
2020-21 West Union Lady Dragons (Submitted)

WEST UNION — West Union Lady Dragons coach J.R. Kirker said it’s the hardest working bunch he’s ever had.

With some height in the post and Alexa Rowe coming off a breakout sophomore season, the Lady Dragons hope to put a more competitive product on the court for the 2020-21 season.

Having only one senior on last year’s roster should also help, bringing back a plethora of experience for a team in a similar scenario, Kendra Grooms the lone senior on the team.

“There’s experience with all of them. They have a year of varsity under their belt and they know what our expectations are,” Kirker said.

Rowe is coming off a season leading the team in scoring with 15 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals. She’s part of a group of juniors that were asked to fill roles they may not have been ready for last season, but now enter with more experience.

“Hopefully Alexa can come in and start off where she finished last year and keep it rolling,” Kirker said. “She makes the whole team better.”

Also part of the junior class includes Maddie Taylor and Molly Purcell. Taylor provides the hustle stats that can lead to points while Purcell is one of two six-footers on the roster to go with sophomore Audrey Weakley.

That height has Kirker tuning the offense to get it inside first.

“Hopefully we can start scoring on the inside a little more. Lot of inside-out where if we can do that it will open up some outside shots for us,” Kirker said.

If the inside game can get its grips while the team has added experience this year, the Lady Dragons are hoping to surprise some teams in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, where many on the outside aren’t predicting them to do too much.

One area Kirker knows he doesn’t have to worry is with the determination of the team.

“They come out everyday in practice and work hard and work on improving their game. They have a never give up mentality. With the lack of gym time, I’m anticipating a slow start early on and we’ll get stronger as the year goes on,” Kirker said. “I know one thing…I haven’t had a crew work this hard when we get in here.”

After taking one on the chin in their season opener Monday against Eastern Brown, the Lady Dragons hope to rebound Thursday when they play at Georgetown.

The schedule for the Lady Dragons is an odd one, 11 of their first 12 games on the road while their last 10 games are at home.

ROSTER

NO.; NAME; HEIGHT; GRADE

3; Kendra Grooms; 5-10; 12

4; Kaitlyn Davis; 5-5; 11

5; Maddie Taylor; 5-6; 11

10; Carly Leonard; 5-8; 10

11; Molly Purcell; 6-0; 11

12; Payton Stapleton; 5-8; 10

13; Sara Boldman; 5-8; 9

22; Alexa Rowe; 5-7; 11

23; Kayden Francis; 5-8; 11

32; Chesney Ayers; 5-6; 9

41; Audrey Weakley; 6-0; 10

Head Coach: J.R. Kirker

Assistant: Frankie Rowe

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Dec. 7; Eastern Brown; Away; (L 68-18)

Dec. 10; Georgetown; Away; 7:30 PM

Dec. 12; Huntington; Away; 7:30 PM

Dec. 14; Whiteoak; Home; 7:30 PM

Dec. 17; Ripley; Away; 7:30 PM

Dec. 19; North Adams; Away; 7:30 PM

Dec. 21; Georgetown; Away; 7:30 PM

Jan. 2; Manchester; Away; 2 PM

Jan. 4; Felicity-Franklin; Away; 7:30 PM

Jan. 7; Fayetteville-Perry; Away; 7:30 PM

Jan. 11; Peebles; Away; 7:30 PM

Jan. 14; Lynchburg-Clay; Away; 6:45 PM

Jan. 16; Manchester; Home; 5:30 PM

Jan. 20; Hillsboro; Home; 7:30 PM

Jan. 21; Lynchburg-Clay; Home; 6:45 PM

Jan. 23; Piketon; Home; 12 PM

Jan. 25; North Adams; Home; 7:30 PM

Jan. 27; Northwest; Home; 7:30 PM

Jan. 28; Ripley; Home; 7:30 PM

Feb. 3; Fairfield; Home; 7 PM

Feb. 4; Eastern Brown; Home; 7:30 PM

Feb. 6; Southeastern; Home; 7:30 PM

