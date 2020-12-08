NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 8, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (24) 3-0 740 2

2. Louisville (2) 4-0 689 5

3. UConn (2) 0-0 675 3

4. NC State (2) 4-0 670 8

5. South Carolina 4-1 647 1

6. Arizona 3-0 605 7

7. Baylor 2-1 552 4

8. Oregon 4-0 525 10

9. Kentucky 4-0 504 11

10. Texas A&M 4-0 463 12

11. UCLA 2-1 452 9

12. Mississippi St. 2-1 413 6

13. Arkansas 5-1 409 16

14. Maryland 3-1 342 14

15. Indiana 2-1 304 13

15. Oregon St. 3-0 304 17

17. Northwestern 0-0 271 15

18. Ohio St. 3-0 191 19

19. Michigan 3-0 170 24

20. Syracuse 3-0 169 22

21. Missouri St. 2-1 162 21

22. South Dakota St. 3-0 104 –

23. Texas 3-1 69 25

24. DePaul 1-2 63 20

25. Gonzaga 1-2 62 18

Others receiving votes: South Florida 59, Iowa St. 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona St. 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2.

Trending Recipes