NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 08, 2020
PEEBLES — With a bad taste left in their mouths from a regional semifinal loss and the program’s all-time leading scorer back for her senior year, the Peebles Lady Indians enter the 2020-21 season with the hope of making it back to Columbus.
Jacey Justice spearheads the roster having already signed with Division I Western Carolina and has an arsenal behind her with the Lady Indians gunning for a second trip to the final four in three seasons.
“We’ve got a good core back. Some new people in the fold and some kids off the bench eager to do more this year feeling like it’s their turn,” Lady Indians coach Billie Jo Justice said.
Jacey Justice brings back over 1,700 points, a program record while Lilly Gray adds experience for their 1-2 scoring punch. Add in newcomers Kenzie Morrison from Manchester and freshman Payton Johnson into the mix, some teams might not be able to solely focus on Justice like they have in the past.
Justice often sees box and one’s or double team defensive looks to limit her scoring ability while making others beat them.
“We’re hoping we have enough ball handlers and shooters to free her up a little bit,” Billie Jo Justice said. “It will help her and her game and make things easier and open up some avenues. She struggled with it at times last year and think she’ll enjoy it more this year. We’re hoping to run it and push it up the floor more this year and that will get her some easier looks.”
Gray’s length mixed in her ability to knock down the perimeter shot makes her a tough matchup. Johnson will come in and take some of the ball-handling duties away from Justice, as is the case with Morrison.
“All three can help with pressure, whether it’s Lilly as an outlet against the press or Payton handling it some. Morrison is blending great with the team, she’s been a great addition and gives us a another outside shooter and can handle the ball,” Justice said.
From there Justice is hoping Natalie Workman, Marisa Moore and Summer Bird can provide depth. Gabby Cobb is another addition, a senior Justice is hoping can provide minutes along with Emmi Nichols.
“We’ll have some numbers coming off the bench with the ability to press. In the past that hasn’t been the case where we’ve been stuck in a couple spots where we’re not as quick,” Justice said.
Quickness is the theme for the Lady Indians as they’ll look to speed up the game both offensively and defensively.
Not only are they the overwhelming favorites for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II title, the Lady Indians could also be in the mix for a Golden Ball with an undefeated record in conference play…if they can get past the likes of North Adams and Eastern Brown.
“In the past I’ve felt we’re always right there with them. This year we feel it’s anybody’s game because we’re a lot harder to guard this year. Looking at it from our standpoint, we’ll be harder to guard and defensively we’re better. The IQ and ability to read passes and speed that we have this year. We had some good IQ last year, but maybe not the speed and ability that we need in the press,” Justice said.
Games outside of the conference with Fairland, an additional matchup with Eastern Brown and Southeastern Ross will have the Lady Indians with some good gauges throughout the season.
ROSTER
NAME; NO.; GRADE
Jacey Justice; 11; Senior
Lilly Gray; 40; Senior
Gabby Cobb; 22; Senior
Natalie Workman; 4; Junior
Marisa Moore; 10; Junior
Emmi Nichols; 14; Junior
Kenzie Morrison; 32; Junior
Summer Bird; 44; Sophomore
Lily McFarland; 20; Sophomore
Trinity Ewing; 22; Sophomore
Payton Johnson; 23; Freshman
Head Coach: Billie Jo Justice
SCHEDULE
DATE; OPPONENT; SITE TIME
Dec. 7; Whiteoak; Away; (W 77-37)
Dec. 14; Manchester; Away; 6:00 PM
Dec. 17; Eastern Brown; Away; 6:00 PM
Dec. 21; Lynchburg; Away; 6:00 PM
Dec. 22; Southeastern Ross; Away; 6:00 PM
Dec. 29; Manchester; Home; 6:30 PM
Dec. 31; Fairland; Home; 12:00 PM
Jan. 2; Whiteoak; Home; 11:30 AM
Jan. 6; Fayetteville; Home; 6:00 PM
Jan. 7; Fairfield; Away; 6:00 PM
Jan. 11; West Union; Home; 6:00 PM
Jan. 14; Ripley; Home; 6:00 PM
Jan. 16; (Proctorville) Fairland; Away; TBA
Jan. 20; Washington Courthouse; Home; 6:00PM
Jan. 23; Eastern Brown; Away; TBA
Jan. 25; Fayetteville; Away; 6:00 PM
Jan. 27; Felicity-Franklin; Away; 6:00 PM
Jan. 28; Fairfield; Home;6:00 PM
Feb. 1; Western Latham; Away; 6:00 PM
Feb. 4; North Adams; Home; 6:00 PM