ASHLAND — Putnam Stadium got a makeover Friday night in the Class 3A regional playoffs round in a visit from Fleming County.

After a soaking rain much of the day, the brown, dormant Bermuda grass was nothing less than a mud pit after an off-road rally between the hashes. But what happened between those hashes was a story in itself.

Rather than searching for traction in the slippery conditions, Ashland looked as if its offense was equipped with a set of mud-gripper tires after the Tomcats stomped through the mud for a 42-0 whipping of Fleming County in the teams’ first every matchup. The win also advanced the Tomcats in the State Semifinals next week, a round they haven’t visited in 30 years.

“We just wanted to come out and do something special,” Tomcats’ tailback Keontae Pittman said. “Regional championship and the first time in 30 years. We all had our energy up tonight and we came to play.”

Pittman’s words were a huge understatement.

Ashland needed only two plays and 40 seconds for Pittman to streak 68 yards to the endzone, untouched, for a 7-0 lead. The senior’s second touch went 70 yards for what appeared to be the second score of the night, only to have the play negated by a hold. The setback was only minor its meaning, as Pittman’s second visit to the endzone on the drive held up, after he weaved his way 35 yards to paydirt and a 14-0 lead.

“It was the parting of the Red Sea it looked like,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “I’m anxious to get back and watch video on it and see the details of how everything worked and how we can work to make our team better.”

Love added: “KP (Pittman) will be the first to tell you, it’s nice when the gate just opens up and you can plant your foot and just run past everybody because he certainly has the speed to do it.”

Pittman did plenty of running in the win, rushing for 148 yards on eight carries and three scores. His final carry of the ballgame capped off a Tomcats’ scoring drive to open the second half that set the running clock in motion.

“That was the difference between them and most teams we’ve played,” Fleming County coach Bill Spencer said, “that explosiveness and speed that not only Pittman, but a few of their other kids had, too. Plays that maybe in the past we maybe give up 15 yards and Pittman turns it into a 60-yard touchdown. Credit to his athleticism, speed and their team.”

Ashland tallied 389 total yards of offense—307 on the ground—and had 245 in the books by halftime.

Love admitted he challenged the line this week after some struggles last week in a 10-7 win over Russell.

“That was the challenge to these guys, especially the offensive line, was setting the tone,” he said. “Don’t fire up, fire out. Last week we kind of raised up out of our stance and didn’t come off the ball like we’ve done. We went back and looked at it and answered some questions and ironed a lot of things out because a lot of those looks last week were the same looks we saw tonight and they did a really good job of cleaning it up.”

Ashland also got a stellar outing from Hunter Gillum who racked up 96 yards on five carries and a pair of touchdowns and a win that was a birthday present he could only dream of.

“This is the best one I can think of for sure,” a muddy Gillum said with a smile. “Regional championship for the first time in 30 years. Making history and it felt nice.”

Gillum carried the first play from scrimmage for 11 yards to set up the first score for the Tomcats. He made bullish type runs on his visits of 45 and 38 yards to the endzone as he pinballed off the mud-stained Panthers’ tackle attempts of each of the scores.

While it’s no secret of who the top running back option is for the Tomcats, Love was quick to add good luck trying to decide on who is next in line.

“There’s a lot of weapons back there,” Love said. “There’s a main guy but you’ve got a lot of other guys back there who on a lot of many other offenses would be the star. Hunter caught the ball out of the backfield on a swing pass and he just has a glide about him. He’s fun to coach. He’s energetic and he’s always got a smile on his face.”

Ashland’s offense, whose members resembled a group of jockeys who had just run a muddy race in the Kentucky Derby, faced only one setback in the first half after a Brett Mullins’ pass was deflected and landed in the hands of Buddy Morgan for an interception. But the only drive by the starters that did not result in points did not matter after the defense stood tall and forced another three-and-out by the Panthers.

“All credit goes to Ashland,” Spencer said. “They are a great football team. They are as good as advertised. As good as they are offensively, defensively they are just so dog gone tough.”

Fleming County managed only one first down in the first half, failed to cross midfield until a Tomcats’ fumble was returned by Payton Roark to the Ashland 24-yard line with 1:47 to play in the game.

That was the highlight of the night for a Panthers’ offense that was held to only 92 total yards of offense and finished with minus-1 yards of passing. Out of the gate, Fleming County found itself behind the sticks after its first of two illegal procedure penalties including its first play from scrimmage.

“We tried to jump in some sets there early on that they hadn’t seen us in and we had some mental mistakes of things we haven’t don’t all year long,” Spencer said. “We had three or four false starts that put us behind the sticks and against a team like Ashland, you can’t be looking at first-and-15.”

Fleming County graduates 12 seniors from this year’s roster: Zeke Conn, Harrison Doyle, Matthew Dugan, Tristan Emmons, Justyn Haggarty, Grayson Hurst, Kenley Manning, Buddy Morgan, Payton Roark, Cooper Schwartz, Daniel Watkins and Tanner Weaver.

The senior class is the first one to win back-to-back district titles and three in a four-year span, winning 26 games in that timeframe.

Ashland turns its attention to Belfry in a rematch of last year’s regional championship won by the Pirates 41-7 on their home turf. However, this year’s matchup will play in the friendly confines of Putnam Stadium. Regardless of where the match plays, Love quoted the legendary Ric Flair in his postgame interview, “to be the man, you gotta beat the man.”

“Anytime you can play at home is huge,” Love said. “You don’t have the travel you have to go through to get somewhere. There’s comfort of playing at your own place. We know they are going to be good. We know they are going to be physical and tough. It doesn’t matter where we play, we are going to have to play good football.”

TOMCATS 42, PANTHERS 0

FLEMING COUNTY — 0-0-0-0 — 0

ASHLAND BLAZER — 21-14-7-0 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

A—Keontae Pittman 68 run (SJ Lycans kick), 9:30.

A—Pittman 35 run (Lycans kick), 7:00.

A—Hunter Gillum 45 run (Lycans kick), 2:57.

SECOND QUARTER

A—Gillum 38 run (Calyx Holmes kick), 6:11.

A—JT Garrett3 run (Holmes kick), 1:44.

THIRD QUARTER

A—Pittman 14 run (Holmes kick), 9:18.

FC A

First Downs 4 13

Rushes-Yards 31-93 32-307

Comp-Att-Int 3-10-2 4-7-1

Passing Yards minus-1 82

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1

Punts-Avg. 5-33.0 1-35.0

Penalties-Yards 5-25 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Fleming County rushing: Weaver 18-70, Morgan 10-20, Conn 2-0, Hurt 1-3.

Ashland rushing: Pittman 8-148, Garrett 3-7, Mullins 2-11, Brown 2-4, Tackett 4-23, Gillum 5-96, Highley 3-2, Clutters 1-8, Palladino 4-8

Fleming County passing: Morgan 3 of 8 for minus-1 yards, inception; Weaver 0 of 2 for 0 yards, interception

Ashland passing: Mullins 4 of 7 for 82 yards, interception.

Fleming County receiving: Argo 1-3, Pinkley 1-(minus 1), Denton 1-(minus 3).

Ashland receiving: Garrett 1-9, Humphrey 1-22, Pittman 1-30, Gillum 1-21