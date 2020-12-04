SARDINIA — With four of five starters back from a 22-2 season, the Eastern Brown Warriors have sights set high entering the 2020-21 season, getting underway Friday when they take on Ripley.

Titus Burns was the lone departure from the starting lineup, setting the Warriors up with hopes for another shot at a undefeated season and a Golden Ball in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and a chance for redemption after an upsetting loss to Ironton in the district finals.

“We played pretty well for the most part all season, you’re going to have some bad games and Ironton was just one of them. They were strong, physical, we didn’t shoot it well and we didn’t do a lot of other things well,” Warriors coach Rob Beucler said. “But we’ve worked hard this summer, the kids bigger and stronger and hope that plays a big part of it.”

Coach Rob Beucler will have an arsenal at his disposal, Beucler’s resume speaking for itself, entering his 26th season with the team. He’s seven wins shy of 400 career victories with a 393-182 record.

“Honestly I didn’t know how close I was, knew it was something,” Beucler said. “The first seven or eight years here it was pretty simple. We had some great players, good players through that era. We had some rough spells after that and kids have bought in through the process.”

In that timespan he’s won eight SHAC titles, 12 sectional championships, four district championships and a Final Four appearance, according to the Eastern Brown athletics website.

With Ryan Boone, Luke Garrett, Colton Vaughn and Trent Hundley returning as the nucleus and Ethan Daniels also coming off the bench and playing a vital role and will be inserted into the starting lineup. Beucler could have something special brewing for the Warriors this season.

“This team has potential, really like the team. Our chemistry and defense needs to improve. We still need work on offensive formations and understanding each other. Last year we had kids that understood their roles,” Beucler said. “This is probably the biggest team we’ve had here in seven, eight years. It’s nice to have that size, but we need to keep growing as a team and these kids are now able to step up and do things and we’ve seen early on what they’ve added to their game from last year.”

Vaughn brings a nightly double-double back into the fold, averaging 10.9 points and 9.9 rebounds a game last season, crafty on the defensive end with 2.4 steals per game and can knock down his free throws, hitting 81 percent of his attempts. He also has the opportunity to eclipse the 1,000 rebound mark for his career this season. Boone brings perimeter scoring with 11.1 points per game and knocked down 38 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.

Perimeter shooting was a strong suit for the Warriors, the team hitting 153 in 24 games played, Garrett knocking down a team-high 57 at a 45 percent clip and averaging 11.9 points per game, good for second most on the team. Hundley also has the ability to knock down the outside shot and was the third leading rebounder on the roster. The four starters combined to hit 107 3-pointers last season.

“We shot the three pretty well as a team, but we didn’t live and die by it. Now we didn’t attack the basket as much as we could some games, but feel we’re more physical now. We were still a little young last year starting two sophomores and two juniors. They’ve matured,” Beucler said. Vaughn one of the best rebounders in the area, chance to get 1,000 rebounds. Boone can score it. Doing well. Garrett prob one of our best shooters, gained weight and got bigger. How the chemistry evolves. Hundley stronger, added new something to his game.

Rebounding was another advantage the Warriors held in 2019-20, outrebounding the opponent by an average of 34-25 on a nightly basis.

After the five mentioned, depth will be tested as they are the main ones that return with varsity experience. The only other returnee with experience is junior Christian Amburgey. Seven seniors are on the roster to go with six juniors and two sophomores.

“We’ve got two to four other kids we’ll look to. Christian Hoskins, Andres Vargas, Alex Combs, Amburgey and Donnie Mynatt in that mix.They just need to learn more about the game and learn the process,” Beucler said.

The Warriors will enter the season as the prohibitive favorite in the SHAC, North Adams and Peebles serving as threats. Outside of conference play, the Warriros will get tested as they’ll play Ironton, Fairland, Chillicothe, Washington Court House and South Point out of conference play.

ROSTER

NAME; NO.; GRADE

Ryan Boone; 1; Sr.

Luke Garrett; 2; Jr.

Colton Vaughn; 10; Sr.

Andres Vargas; 11; Sr.

Ethan Daniels; 12; Sr.

Carter Woollard; 14; Jr.

Alex Combs; 15; Sr.

Christian Hoskins; 21; Jr.

Michael Bonilla; 22; Jr.

Donnie Mynatt; 24; So.

Bryon Helbling; 32; Sr.

Coy Unger; 33; Sr.

Jonston Stivers; 35; So.

Trent Hundley; 45; Jr.

Christian Amburgey; 55; Jr.

Head Coach: Rob Beucler

Assistant Coaches: Ron Lynch, Tim Boone, John Boone, Scott Hundley, Heath Unger

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Dec. 4; Ripley; Away; 6pm

Dec. 11; North Adams; Away; 6pm

Dec. 12; Fairfield; Home; 6pm

Dec. 15; Fayetteville; Home; 6pm

Dec. 18; Peebles; Home; 6pm

Dec. 22; Huntington; Ironton; TBA; Ironton Classic

Dec. 29; TBA: Home; TBA; Brown County Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30; TBA; Home; TBA; Brown County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2; Hillsboro; Home; 6pm

Jan. 8; West Union; Home; 6pm

Jan. 12; Whiteoak; Away; 6pm

Jan. 15; Lynchburg; Home; 6pm

Jan. 16; TBA; North Adams; TBA; Coach Young Classic

Jan. 19; Ripley; Home; 6pm

Jan. 22; North Adams; Home; 6pm

Jan. 23; TBA; Chesapeake; TBA; Beast of Southeast

Jan. 26; Manchester; Away; 6pm

Jan. 29; Georgetown; Away; 6pm

Feb. 5; West Union; Away; 6pm

Feb. 9; Chillicothe; Away; 6pm

Feb. 12; Lynchburg; Away; 6pm

Feb. 13; Washington CH; Home; 6pm