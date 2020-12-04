Friday’s KHSAA Prep Football Scores

December 4, 2020

Class 1A

Newport Central Catholic 42, Holy Cross (Louisville) 21

Kentucky Country Day 35, Crittenden County 7

Paintsville 39, Hazard 7

Williamsburg 26, Nicholas County 6

Class 2A

Beechwood 52, Breathitt County 7

Lexington Christian 43, Metcalfe County 13

Murray 28, Owensboro Catholic 7

West Carter 43, Walton-Verona 6

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 42, Fleming County 0

Belfry 42, Bell County 0

Elizabethtown 43, Union County 21

Christian Academy-Louisville 28, Glasgow 20

Class 4A

Boyle County 1, Rowan County 0 (Rowan County forfeit)

Hopkinsville 14, John Hardin 10

Johnson Central 28, Corbin 14

Class 5A

Covington Catholic 1, Madison Southern 0 (Madison Southern forfeit)

Owensboro 1, Fairdale 0 (Fairdale forfeit)

Bowling Green 55, North Bullitt 7

Frederick Douglass 21, Southwestern 20

Class 6A

Paul Laurence Dunbar 21, Bryan Station 16

Male 40, McCracken County 13

St. Xavier 16, North Hardin 9

Trinity 56, Dixie Heights 0

Saturday, December 5

Class 4A

Allen County-Scottsville at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

