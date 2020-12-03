Panthers face tall task at Ashland

The Fleming County football team has been blessed to play at some of the state’s top venues the past few years in the playoffs.

Belfry’s Cam Stadium in 2016, Central High School Stadium in Louisville in 2018, Bell County’s Dudley Hilton Stadium on Log Mountain in 2019.

They get to add another one to the list this season when they head to Ashland Blazer (8-0) to take on the Tomcats Friday night for a Class 3A regional championship. It’s a trip they’ve never made to Putnam Stadium in program history.

“The Ashland Daily Independent came out here yesterday to do a story and the only time we’ve ever played them when it was known as Flemingsburg High School in the 1920’s. It’s a unique stadium, unique place to play. Hopefully the guys won’t be star struck and it will be a really neat experience.” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “The fanfare may not be where it was like last year when we went down with charter buses, but this is just a big a deal, a big deal to go play for a regional championship two years in a row.”

Like the opponent in those situations, this one will be no different, facing one of the top teams in 3A in Ashland. The Tomcats have been dominant this season, outscoring the opponent 327-42 on their way to an 8-0 record. The defense is tops in 3A by allowing just 5.2 points per game and yielding 155 yards per contest.

“They get to the ball really well, tremendous amount of team speed on defense and fly to the football,” Spencer said. “Everybody converges on the ball pretty quick. We have to hold on to the football, can’t turn it over any. Hopefully we can throw in some wrinkles and use some ground control. We can’t get greedy, if we can get three to four yards a play, we’ll hang our hat on that if we have to. It’s just one of those game we can’t simulate anything they have speed-wise and we’ll have to feel it out early and pick and choose and see where we can get some yards.”

Yards for the Panthers (4-3) this season have been pretty balanced, averaging 150.4 passing yards per game and 151.4 rushing yards per game. Last week in their 39-0 district championship victory over Pendleton County, it was the rushing attack tallying 315 yards to prevail. Spencer knows that will be much harder to duplicate and will need to get more than the 99 yards they threw for last week.

“There’s a couple little things in the passing game we’ve worked on, depth on rollouts and that kind of stuff. We’ve had a good week of practice. When we play a team like Ashland with their speed, we have to be precise throwing it and know when to run the ball. Both aspects have to be working and throughout the season we’re almost dead even in both. Right at about 150 yards passing and running a game. We’ve done a good job being balanced and will have to continue to do that,” Spencer said.

While yards will be hard to come by, the Panthers defense will need to figure out ways from Tomcats standout running back Keontae Pittman from getting them. Pittman holds plenty of interest at the Division I level, the senior eclipsing the 1,000 yard-marker on just 120 carries this season. Running the ball is an area Ashland excels at, averaging 315 yards per game with its ground attack. They also have explosive playmaking ability elsewhere, averaging 19.3 yards per catch every time they throw it.

Fleming County enters as a big underdog, a role that hasn’t been much different in similar settings over the years.

”We knew we’d be the underdogs because our season maybe hasn’t gone exactly the way we wanted, but the underdog role is nothing new to us and we take some pride in it.” Spencer said. “Just look at last week, Hazard was a big underdog and went in and beat Pikeville. There’s lots of examples you pull from and things don’t go the way they do on paper, so we’ll give it our best shot and make some things happen. We’re not going there as spectators and playing the game just to play it.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.