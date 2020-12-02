28th team pulls out of KHSAA football playoffs

The 28th KHSAA football team has pulled out of the playoffs, Rowan County the latest to fall victim of contact tracing and COVID-19 issues, having to withdraw from their Class 4A regional championship game at Boyle County Friday.
What started with 23 teams pulling out of the first round that included Mason County and Bracken County, had three teams pull out in the district championship round and two more this week, Madison Southern pulling out Tuesday and the Vikings on Wednesday.
Next week is where a forfeit would then get interesting in both the semifinal rounds and the championship round to come the following week. If a team withdraws from the semifinals or finals for reasons related to COVID-19 by 6 a.m. Wednesday during the week of the game, it can be replaced in the bracket by the team it defeated in the previous round. There is no provision for that in the second or third rounds.
Meaning say, team A gets beat by Team B and Team B withdraws, Team A would then have the choice of still advancing, whether it be a loss in the region championship or state semifinal round.
If the team defeated in the prior round declines, the other losing team in that pod is offered the opportunity to replace the withdrawn team; withdrawals after that point are not replaced.
Fourth Round matchups will be determined by the RPI on a statewide basis in all classes, with the highest remaining seed hosting the fourth-highest remaining seed, and the second-highest remaining seed hosting the third-highest remaining seed. The RPI was finalized at the conclusion of the regular season and is available for review at https://khsaa.org/rpi_details/?event_id=1179.
Fleming County takes on Ashland Blazer Friday night for a Class 3A regional championship at Putnam Stadium in Ashland. If the Panthers were to win, they’d most likely be looking at a 3A state semifinal matchup at Elizabethtown if they were to knock off Union County.
COVID has plagued the 2020 fall sports season, most notably in football. Trimmed down to a nine-week regular season, the majority of teams around the state were struck with a COVID issue at some point of the season, having to cancel games and quarantine for a period of time.
The list of teams that have had to forfeit so far:
First round: Garrard County, Southern, Caverna, Campbell County, Holy Cross (Covington), Fairview, Bourbon County, Anderson County, Bellevue, Marshall County, Ballard Memorial, Washington County, Bracken County, Mason County, Marion County, Fulton County, Fern Creek, Hart County, Powell County, Butler, Ballard, Harrison County and Middlesboro.
Second Round: Lawrence County, Henderson County and Bishop Brossart.
Third Round: Madison Southern and Rowan County.
Hopefully this list doesn’t get any longer.
KHSAA SETS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME DATES/TIMES
Following the KHSAA Board of Control meeting on November 18, the Association has worked to finalize the order of games for the 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The games will be played Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at Kroger Field with three games on each day.
The order of games and times for this year’s finals will be:
Friday, December 18th
11 a.m. – 1A Championship
3 p.m. – 2A Championship
7 p.m. – 4A Championship
Saturday, December 19th
11 a.m. – 3A Championship
3 p.m. – 5A Championship
7 p.m. – 6A Championship