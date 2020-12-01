NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 1, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (29) 3-0 749 1

2. Stanford (1) 1-0 704 2

3. UConn 0-0 689 3

4. Baylor 1-0 665 4

5. Louisville 2-0 607 5

6. Mississippi St. 1-0 586 6

7. Arizona 1-0 566 7

8. NC State 2-0 564 8

9. UCLA 1-0 494 9

10. Oregon 1-0 477 10

11. Kentucky 2-0 466 11

12. Texas A&M 2-0 412 13

13. Indiana 1-0 342 16

14. Maryland 2-1 327 12

15. Northwestern 0-0 289 17

16. Arkansas 3-1 265 14

17. Oregon St. 1-0 256 18

18. Gonzaga 1-1 193 21

19. Ohio St. 1-0 189 20

20. DePaul 1-1 187 19

21. Missouri St. 2-1 153 24

22. Syracuse 1-0 142 23

23. Iowa St. 1-1 128 15

24. Michigan 2-0 110 25

25. Texas 2-0 65 –

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.

Trending Recipes