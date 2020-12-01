Reed brings bulldog mentality for Bracken

Every team needs a guy willing to do the dirty work. Wanting to guard the opponent’s best player, get the stats that might go unnoticed.

Bracken County has their guy in Cayden Reed.

Even just as an eighth grader now, Reed is ready to continue taking on that role for the Polar Bears as they enter the upcoming season. He came along late in the year for the Polar Bears as he played his way into a starting role as the season transpired.

Reed will be counted on to run the point for the Polar Bears this season, his older brother Blake his backcourt mate. He’ll also be counted on to guard the opponents’ best player night in, night out, a role he prides himself in.

“Cayden is the head of the snake, he picks up 90 feet, is disruptive and makes it hard for the other team to get in their offense,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said, the father of Cayden and Blake. “When we talk about Cayden and watch him play, there’s guys that are ranked here or there and Cayden takes on those opportunities to guard those kids and makes life hard on them. Made things hard on Kason Hinson and Tredyn Thomas last year and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Good guards have that toughness and mindset and take on the best player on the other team.”

An offseason filled with AAU games against top competition should have Cayden Reed even more prepared. When they take on tough teams on the circuit, Reed welcomes the challenge of taking on some top ranked players across the region or country. That mindset has been the same his entire life.

“Him and Blake are just so competitive. I remember when him and Blake were three and four-year-olds on a Tikes goal and they battled it out. They’d foul, fight and claw to not give up that last basket,” Adam Reed said.

How he plays with Blake in the backcourt will be a big key for the Polar Bears this season. Blake has already shown what he can do, eclipsing the 1,000-point marker in two seasons of varsity play. Cayden will help take a lot of the ball-handling responsibilities off Blake, while Cayden will need to help find him in the right spots.

“Both of them have a hard time with each other sometimes, maybe Cayden not looking for Blake and when Blake handles the ball. But as practice went early so far, they were learning more. We’ll do a lot of stuff where Blake or Cayden are off the ball. We’re expecting Blake to be double teamed and get a lot of different looks defensively. But Cayden seems to always find him in the right spot at the right time. He gets guys in good spots to get shots,” Adam Reed said.

Cayden Reed still has a ways to go to get to the player his father and coach wants him to be. While his defense is his strong suit, offensively there’s much more room to improve. His perimeter shooting needs improvement, he’ll continue to work on his facilitating ability and getting others involved and in the right spot at the right time. And as will come with age, his maturity and physicality will also improve.

The experience gained as a seventh grader was invaluable, playing in 28 of 31 games for the Polar Bears last season and starting the majority of them down the stretch. He averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 47 percent from the field, 21 percent from three and 58 percent from the free throw line. Coach Reed knows those latter two marks will have to improve.

“I think that will come as he gets stronger, he needs to take it more serious in the weight room. I know he’s still young, but needs to get more serious in there. He has to have the want to come in the gym and want to put up the shots. He has to do that on his own and once he does that will be the difference on what level he plays at,” Adam Reed said. “What he can do offensively will be the difference. Some of his defense will lead to offense, but we need more than that. If teams keep going under screens on him, we need him to knock shots down. He does that he can play somewhere high and makes us hard to guard.”

While there’s areas for improvement, one area his father and coach knows he’s good at…his mentality and approach.

“While we know he’ll need to work on shooting and stuff like that, but the basketball part of it, he gets that. Some high school basketball players only play in season, Cayden plays 55-60 games during the offseason. Yeah some of these kids he’ll go up against might be older, bigger and stronger, but basketball-wise he’s ready to play the point guard position,” Adam Reed said.

Reed and the Polar Bears are slated to get their season started January 4 against county rival Augusta. A full basketball preview on all the Ledger Independent area teams will be available later this month.